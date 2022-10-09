Original title: Japanese girl group wears “giant panda” to accept the award happily: Mima Ito: conveying the friendship between the two countries

The Japanese girl group wears a “giant panda” and accepts the award happily.Photo courtesy of ITTF

China News Service, Chengdu, October 9th (Reporter He Shaoqing) “Actually, this panda accessory was discovered by Hayata Hina and her coach at the hotel. It was a self-portrait activity. It.” Talking about wearing panda accessories on the wrist and head with his teammates to receive the Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships team medal, Mima Ito said that everyone wore panda accessories at the award ceremony on the evening of the 8th, hoping to use this panda doll to convey the friendship and friendship between the two countries.

In the women’s team final of the Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships held on the evening of the 8th, the Japanese women’s team lost 0:3 to the National Table Tennis Women’s Team and won the silver medal. Although they were defeated by a big score in the final, the Japanese women’s team contributed many wonderful games to the fans in this event.

After the competition, the lively and cheerful Ito Mima and her teammates happily stood on the podium and enjoyed this honorable moment.

After the game, Mima Ito said that the women’s team final was the best time she felt in the Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships. In the group stage, she encountered a lot of difficult games, but she overcame them all.

"So I think in the process of this World Table Tennis Championships, I will feel that I am getting better and better, and my goal has been achieved." Ito Mima said that in the fight against Wang Manyu, a player of the National Table Tennis Team, he had a period of time. Only one point difference. I hope that I can use the experience of participating in the Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships team competition to play a better level in future competitions. (Finish)

