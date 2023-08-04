The jealousy of others sinks Petro

The political storm that the country is enduring today and the dark clouds that are looming over the presidential institution originated from jealousy, that damned jealousy that some romantic bolero talks about.

It was indeed jealousy of different kinds, but magnified and aggressive and harmful like all jealousy, which has the country and its political institutions seeing a hurricane approaching.

The mess that Petro’s son endures before the courts, like Benedetti threatening to tell where the 15 billion came from for the Costa campaign, started out of jealousy, that damn jealousy of the song.

Day’s jealousy over Ojeda’s presence in Nicolás Petro’s heart caused the same damage as Benedetti’s jealousy because Petro turned Laura into his right hand and they left him sucking with the ministry.

And it’s not because I’m mixing, in the middle of the hubbub, flour from two different sacks. The money for the campaign on the Atlantic Coast is the same.

The one that Petro’s son picked up for his pocket and the one that Benedetti knows where it came from or, as he said in a state of anger and intense pain caused by his jealousy, that he had helped to achieve.

What follows, we already experienced when Samper and, like then, the government is going to paralyze and the options for the immediate future can precipitate chaos.

Since the campaign for the Presidency in the two rounds covered all the efforts of both Petro and France, his vice-presidential running mate, the impeachment trial that Carlos Alonso Lucio has been talking about for a while and that the representative Christian Garcés has already started before the Commission of Impeachments of the Chamber, has taken its course for Petro and France.

As far as it goes, the two of them will say it if, with a patriotic sense, they understand the magnitude of the worm that climbs up their legs and in order not to generate national disorder they withdraw.

Comments