After a meeting in The Hague (Netherlands), magistrate Roberto Vidal, president of the Special Jurisdiction for Peace, also known as the JEP, asked the International Criminal Court (ICC) to open an office in Colombia to provide technical support. to the country.

In an interview for EFE, Vidal pointed out that he came “with a very specific proposal that he is trying to materialize and that was very well received, to open a joint program between the ICC and the Colombian jurisdiction of positive complementarity.”

The idea is that the International Criminal Court helps the JEP in “problems of international criminal law as a whole,” Vidal said in the interview with that media outlet.

From the ICC, he pointed out that Colombia can serve as an example in which the State fulfills its obligations with the international court under the Rome Statute, the founding treaty of the Court. international.

The magistrate also met with the prosecutor of the Court, Karim Khan, and with the president of the ICC, Piotr Hofmanski, to whom he pointed out “we, from the experience of the Special Jurisdiction for Peace in Colombia, have the expectation of strengthening ties with the ICC under the understanding that the Rome Statute system rests above all on the responsibility of the States, and secondarily on the responsibility of the Court”.

“We have come here looking for mechanisms of positive complementarity, which means joint work of technical, legal and political support, which allows the court in Colombia to function with the support of the ICC. And we feel that this objective has been made very clear, and we have had a very positive and friendly reception from the ICC”, said Judge Vidal for EFE.

On Tuesday, March 28, Judge Vidal will meet with Dutch civil society organizations, with authorities from the European Union in Brussels, and will end his tour in Geneva, with meetings with the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). ).

Regarding the foregoing, Judge Vidal pointed out to this medium that “it is a fairly extensive visit in a very short time that is seeking international support for the court in the understanding that the JEP is a national court, but that it is part of the international system of criminal justice under the Rome Statute and where those relationships are key to making this whole system work.”

What did the agreement signed in 2021 by Duque and prosecutor Khan consist of?

The six-page document entitled ‘Cooperation Agreement between the Government of Colombia and the prosecutor’s office of the International Criminal Court’, both parties agreed on support measures for the JEP to continue with its work under the accompaniment of the court.

Under this scenario, the Government of Colombia promised to “continue supporting the relevant processes before the different interconnected judicial instances, including ordinary justice, the Justice and Peace system, and the Special Jurisdiction for Peace.” Likewise, the ICC Prosecutor’s Office would be informed about the progress in investigations and processes carried out in the country and for this the necessary documentation would be provided in accordance with the provisions of national legislation and the Rome Statute.

For its part, the Court’s Prosecutor’s Office strengthened its commitment to support Colombia’s work on accountability. He also reiterated the cooperation for the participation in programs aimed at national legal officials so that they know the latest advances of the ICC.

The Court's Prosecutor's Office also noted that, as stipulated in the Rome Statute, "it may reconsider its assessment of complementarity in light of any significant change in circumstances," such as the impediment of proceedings or the authenticity of the documents. pertinent cases and the effective application of penal sanctions of a restorative and retributive nature.

