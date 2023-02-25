Home News The JEP meets with indigenous peoples with a view to sanctions for ‘false positive’
News

The JEP meets with indigenous peoples with a view to sanctions for ‘false positive’

by admin
The JEP meets with indigenous peoples with a view to sanctions for ‘false positive’

After learning that the ex-military officers who recognized the ‘false positives’ of the La Popa Battalion would not pay prison as restorative sanctionthe Special Jurisdiction for Peace, JEP, made the first notification on the case with ethnic relevance to the indigenous peoples of the departments of Cesar and La Guajira.

The person in charge was the magistrate Oscar Parrawho spoke with the Wiwa and Kankuamo peoples of the foothills of the Sierra Nevada de Santa Martaas well as with the indigenous communities of San Juan del Cesar and Los Haticos, in La Guajira, with a view to the restorative sanctions that will be imposed.

With this notice, a dialogue with victims to explore restorative scenarios and own sanction projects for those most responsible for the war crimes and crimes against humanity that occurred here”Parra said.

In this resolution delivered there is a judicial pronouncement on the 135 murders and forced disappearances perpetrated by the Artillery Battalion No. 2 La Popa between the years 2002 a 2005.

The fact that the JEP has come to La Guajira to notify us of the resolution seems to me an act of good faith. That they have reached our territory It made it easier for us to clarify concerns and what follows in the process”said Jesús Oñate, a WIWA member.

See also  An NCC association reports: "A driver chased by ten taxi drivers saved by the carabinieri"

You may also like

Kkr ready to talk to Tim about fixed...

Council of State concluded that a person may...

Announced mission leader assignments for 2023

The Women’s World Cup trophy will be in...

Emilia-Romagna Region of Honor 2023 — Companies

The spirit of Lei Feng, a monument that...

Notice for the assignment of suitable candidates in...

How to control and prevent diabetes

Secure your home with iron grates and opening...

Second date of the hexagonals of the Su...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy