After learning that the ex-military officers who recognized the ‘false positives’ of the La Popa Battalion would not pay prison as restorative sanctionthe Special Jurisdiction for Peace, JEP, made the first notification on the case with ethnic relevance to the indigenous peoples of the departments of Cesar and La Guajira.

The person in charge was the magistrate Oscar Parrawho spoke with the Wiwa and Kankuamo peoples of the foothills of the Sierra Nevada de Santa Martaas well as with the indigenous communities of San Juan del Cesar and Los Haticos, in La Guajira, with a view to the restorative sanctions that will be imposed.

“With this notice, a dialogue with victims to explore restorative scenarios and own sanction projects for those most responsible for the war crimes and crimes against humanity that occurred here”Parra said.

In this resolution delivered there is a judicial pronouncement on the 135 murders and forced disappearances perpetrated by the Artillery Battalion No. 2 La Popa between the years 2002 a 2005.

“The fact that the JEP has come to La Guajira to notify us of the resolution seems to me an act of good faith. That they have reached our territory It made it easier for us to clarify concerns and what follows in the process”said Jesús Oñate, a WIWA member.