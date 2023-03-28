Jiangmen Daily News (Reporter/Li Yuxi Correspondent/Liang Jiawei) On March 23, the Jianghai District Committee held a military meeting to study Xi Jinping’s thought on strengthening the army, and to study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on national defense and army building since 2022. Together with the Provincial Party Committee and the Municipal Party Committee, discuss the spirit of the military meeting, discuss the national defense mobilization and double support work plan of the whole region, and promote the coordinated and in-depth development of Jianghai District’s economic development and national defense construction. Nie Jiawei, Secretary of the District Party Committee and First Secretary of the Party Committee of the District People’s Armed Forces Department, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting fully affirmed the work of the Jianghai District People’s Armed Forces Party Committee and the member units of the District National Sports Committee in 2022. In the past year, Jianghai District promoted the study, publicity and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China with high standards, and further enhanced the ideological consciousness and action consciousness of the officers and soldiers to maintain the core and listen to the party’s command; In the forefront of the city; 86 recruits were completed with high quality. The number of applicants, the number of enlisted people, and the proportion of college graduates all hit record highs. Participate in activities such as emergency rescue and disaster relief, deepen ideological and political construction, clearly guide combat readiness training, improve quality and efficiency in national defense mobilization, and vigorously carry forward the fine tradition of mutual support and joint construction.

The meeting made it clear that this year is the key year for promoting the full effect of the “14th Five-Year Plan”. All subdistricts and departments must strengthen their confidence and determination, rain or shine, day and night, and focus on realizing the 100-year goal of the army, fulfill their duties and forge ahead , pay close attention to the implementation of various tasks centered on combat readiness training, and promote the national defense and army construction in Jianghai District to a new level.

The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to pay attention to the recruitment of college graduates and the work of the militia as a whole group, and concentrate on making up for shortcomings and strengths. In view of issues such as the need to strengthen the enthusiasm of urban youths to join the army, all sub-districts and departments must find ways to carry out targeted education guidance and publicity campaigns; in view of issues such as the need to improve the enthusiasm of enterprises to form troops, relevant functional units should take the initiative to guide enterprises to actively participate in the construction of national defense mobilization .

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to strengthen ideological and political guidance, take Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era as a guide, strengthen the ideological and theoretical armament, and insist on studying, publicizing and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China as the current and future period. The primary political task is to shoulder the responsibility and mission, firmly shoulder the political responsibility of the party’s management of the armed forces, and pay close attention to the implementation of the system; it is necessary to comprehensively strengthen military training and preparation, strengthen the sense of urgency, adhere to the bottom line thinking, improve emergency response capabilities, accelerate the integration of emergency response and combat, and strengthen the reserve Force building: We must deepen the work of mutual support and joint construction, strictly implement the system of party control of the armed forces, improve the quality and efficiency of the party’s control of the armed forces, establish a strong sense of “one game of chess” between the military and the local government, improve the ability to guarantee victory, consolidate and develop the unity of the military, the government, the military and the people, and build the whole region. “Caring about national defense, loving national defense, building national defense, and defending national defense” has a good atmosphere.

At the meeting, the secretary of the party working committee of the sub-districts of Waihai, Liyue and Jiangnan heard the work report on the work of the party in charge of the armed forces. Members of the Standing Committee of the District Committee, leaders of the district garrison units, and principal responsible comrades of relevant district units attended the meeting.