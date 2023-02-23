Jiangmen Daily News (Reporter/Chen Minrui) On February 22, the Jiangmen City Entrepreneur Symposium was held, and 60 outstanding enterprises and outstanding entrepreneur representatives were invited to gather together to discuss development and seek a common future. Mayor Wu Xiaohui attended the symposium and delivered a speech.

At the symposium, representatives of entrepreneurs such as Yang Guangyu, Wang Xiaodong, Xiong Xianping, Li Yue, Xu Yuxiang, Guo Min, Yu Jiang, Ou Guoliang, Lei Liquan, Xu Danqing, Zhen Chaoyang, Zheng Ling, Lin Lizhao, Feng Cijian, Gaoke, Dai Jinwen, etc. Practically, speak enthusiastically, talk freely about past achievements and goals for the new year, and put forward sincere and constructive suggestions on the work of the municipal party committee and the municipal government. During the speech, Wu Xiaohui interacted with entrepreneurs from time to time, and asked relevant departments to record and follow up and study carefully.

Wu Xiaohui pointed out that in the past year, the majority of entrepreneurs have taken the initiative to lead enterprises to overcome difficulties and develop steadily, and have made positive contributions to the city’s economic and social development; Work together to promote Jiangmen’s high-quality development to achieve greater results and greater progress.

Wu Xiaohui emphasized that all departments at all levels should give full support, provide precise services, and unswervingly escort the development of enterprises. It is necessary to adhere to the established ideas, fully implement the “top leader” project of the manufacturing industry, focus on cultivating and strengthening 15 key industrial chains, concentrate on accelerating the construction of three pioneering start-up areas and characteristic industrial parks in Jiangmen’s large-scale industrial clusters, and take hard measures to strengthen focus on key areas Factor supply, resource support, and service guarantee for manufacturing projects. It is necessary to adhere to the implementation of policies, optimize and improve support policies, and further promote “policy finding people”, so as to ensure that the bailout policies that benefit enterprises reach the grassroots as quickly as possible and directly benefit various market entities. It is necessary to adhere to the law and regulations, and create a good legal environment, so that entrepreneurs can feel at ease, feel at ease, rest assured, and concentrate on developing in Jiangmen. We must persist in optimizing services, actively carry out the “Enterprise Service Year” activities, vigorously promote the spirit of entrepreneurship, create a variety of communication scenarios, and promote two-way interaction between government and enterprises.

Wu Xiaohui encouraged all entrepreneurs to seize the opportunity, strive to be the first, and promote the high-quality development of enterprises to run faster. It is hoped that the majority of entrepreneurs will maintain strategic focus, concentrate on the main business, gather resources, and promote the development of the enterprise in a solid manner; unswervingly carry out independent innovation, strengthen technological innovation and management innovation, do a good job in the core products of the enterprise, optimize the quality system, and persevere Improve corporate governance; be good at using the capital market to develop and grow, promote project construction speed-up, and multiply the development of enterprises; promote cooperation and investment promotion, take advantage of the industrial chain, supply chain, and circle of friends to attract more enterprises to settle in Jiangmen and enjoy the dividends of industrial agglomeration development.

City leaders Zheng Xiaoyi, Cao Yang, Zhou Peishan, Lin Jiansheng and Li Wencong attended the symposium.