Jiangmen Daily News (Reporter/Tang Da Correspondent/Mo Xiaoqing) On the morning of February 22, the Jiangmen City Enterprise High-Quality Development Conference was held in the Jiangmen City Cultural Center. The meeting thoroughly implemented the decisions and deployments of General Secretary Xi Jinping and the Party Central Committee, and fully implemented the work requirements of the provincial party committee and the provincial government. . Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, Secretary of the Party Group and Director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress Chen Anming attended the meeting and delivered a speech. Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor Wu Xiaohui presided over the meeting. Secretary of the Party Group and Chairman of the CPPCC Zhang Yuanxing, Deputy Secretary of the Party Group and Deputy Director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress Yi Zhongqiang attended the meeting .

On behalf of the Jiangmen Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China, Chen Anming expressed his best wishes and heartfelt thanks to the enterprises and entrepreneurs who have long been rooted in Jiangmen, deeply cultivated Jiangmen, and made outstanding contributions to Jiangmen’s economic and social development. He emphasized that enterprises are the basic cells of urban economy, and the prosperity of enterprises leads to the prosperity of cities. Looking back at the development history of Jiangmen City, the status of enterprises is crucial and their role is irreplaceable. They have played an indispensable role in supporting the real economy, deepening reform and opening up, and benefiting people’s livelihood and well-being. They are the biggest contributors and backbone forces supporting Jiangmen’s high-quality development. Entering a new era and a new journey, today’s Jiangmen is a thriving society, bursting with economic vitality, convenient and efficient transportation, prominent location advantages, huge opportunity potential, broad development space, integration and communication between China and foreign countries, and a superior business environment. It is a vibrant development hot spot. , the time has come to leapfrog and catch up, and the momentum has come. Overlooking the road ahead, we remain committed to serving enterprises and optimizing the environment. We will resolutely implement the “two unwavering” principles, show the highest respect, the best service, and the most practical style, and devote ourselves to cultivating fertile soil for enterprise development. Let enterprises invest and develop with peace of mind in Jiangmen, and grow deeply and vigorously in Jiangmen. I hope that entrepreneurs and friends will jointly establish the “big ambition” of revitalizing Jiangmen, inspire the “big spirit” of fighting the business world, inherit the “big wisdom” of keeping integrity and innovation, uphold the “big realm” of integrity and law-abiding, vigorously promote the spirit of entrepreneurship, and work hard Work hard, pursue dreams, create new glories for Jiangmen enterprises, fully demonstrate the style of Jiangmen entrepreneurs, and jointly open up a new situation for Jiangmen’s high-quality development.

Wu Xiaohui pointed out that in recent years, we have anchored the primary task of high-quality development, faced up to difficulties, overcome difficulties, and promoted Jiangmen’s “stability” foundation to be more consolidated, and the momentum of “advancement” to be stronger and “excellent”. The environment is more prominent, which further consolidates the foundation of the city’s high-quality development and enhances our confidence and determination to move towards a higher level. Jiangmen thrives when industries thrive, and Jiangmen grows stronger when enterprises are strong. It is hoped that the majority of enterprises will seize the major opportunities in the manufacturing industry, speed up the establishment and improvement of a modern enterprise system, increase technological transformation, strengthen technological innovation and product innovation, and further enhance the core competitiveness of enterprises; actively participate in the “high-quality development project of hundreds of counties, thousands of towns and thousands of villages” “, in order to help the revitalization of the countryside and promote the coordinated development of urban and rural areas and make new contributions. Departments at all levels in Jiangmen should serve enterprises with heart and soul, benchmark the best and best, focus on creating a policy environment that benefits enterprises, an efficient and high-quality government affairs environment, and an honest and trustworthy market environment, so that state-owned enterprises dare to do business and private enterprises dare to enter , Foreign companies dare to invest, so that the majority of entrepreneurs have a better stage in their careers, greater achievements in development, and more respect in society, and promote the high-quality development of Jiangmen to create a better future.

The activities are 2022 Special Contribution Enterprises to the Local Economy, Outstanding Contribution Enterprises to the Local Economy, Excellent Enterprises in Jiangmen City, Outstanding Entrepreneurs in Jiangmen City, Innovation Models of National High-tech Enterprises, National Specialized Special New Key “Little Giant” Enterprises, and National Expertise Enterprises. Jingtexin “little giant” enterprises, national digital transformation benchmark enterprises, national intellectual property demonstration enterprises, national intellectual property superior enterprises, the first batch of municipal key laboratories, etc. were commended and awarded, and a financial institution credit granting ceremony was held.

At the event site, representatives of business operators such as Zhongxin Aviation Technology (Jiangmen) Co., Ltd. took the stage to speak, and representatives of some business operators and the main responsible comrades of the governments of counties (cities, districts) made speeches in the form of video.

The conference was held in various counties (cities, districts) in the form of video and teleconference. The total number of participants in the main venue and branch venues was nearly 2,000, including more than 1,000 representatives of entrepreneurs. City leaders Cai Dewei, Liu Jie, Wu Guojie, Zheng Xiaoyi, Cao Yang, Zhou Peishan, Feng Xiaogang, Tang Huihong, Li Wencong and others attended the meeting at the city owner’s venue.