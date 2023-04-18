The Jiangxi Provincial Public Security Department held a mobilization and deployment meeting on the theme of studying and implementing Xi Jinping’s new era of socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics

Rule of Law Daily Omnimedia Reporter Zhou Xiaoqing Correspondent Liu Bo

On April 17, the Jiangxi Provincial Public Security Department held a mobilization and deployment meeting on the theme of learning and implementing Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics. Relevant requirements, promote the use of the party’s innovative theory to unify thinking, unify will, and unify action, see action, create characteristics, seek practical results, and be at the forefront in thematic education, and strive to create a new situation for the high-quality development of public security work in the province. The Jiangxi chapter of Chinese-style modernization contributes to the police force. Yuan Qinhua, Vice Governor of Jiangxi Province, Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the Provincial Public Security Department, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. Dai Chunying, head of the Fifth Tour Steering Group of the Jiangxi Provincial Party Committee, attended the meeting to guide and speak.

Yuan Qinhua pointed out that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the theme education work conference provided a fundamental basis for the whole party to carry out theme education. Carrying out theme education is an inevitable requirement for unifying the police’s ideological will and action, and more firmly and consciously defending the “two establishments” and achieving “two maintenances”; An inevitable requirement; it is an inevitable requirement for further promoting comprehensive and strict governance of the party and forging the “four iron general” excellent public security teams. It is necessary to effectively improve the political position, deeply understand the great significance of carrying out thematic education, and effectively unify thoughts and actions into the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee.

Yuan Qinhua emphasized that it is necessary to adhere to the guidance of goals, coordinate and promote the implementation of key measures for thematic education, and firmly grasp the general requirements of “learning ideas, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice, and making new achievements”. Wind, learning to promote work has achieved practical results. It is necessary to strengthen political construction and build a loyal police soul. Always keep in mind the political attributes of “public security surnamed the party”, and be absolutely loyal, absolutely pure, and absolutely reliable. It is necessary to strengthen theoretical study and consolidate the ideological foundation. Persist in reading the original works to understand the principles, make full use of red resources, explore and innovate the “three learning linkage” learning mode, and effectively enhance the effectiveness of theoretical learning. We must focus on the overall situation of the central government and faithfully perform our duties and responsibilities. Focus on the main responsibility and main business, closely follow the work goals, and strive to solve the existing prominent risks and hidden dangers, so as to ensure the overall social security and stability of the province. It is necessary to practice the purpose of serving the people and serve and protect the people’s livelihood. Based on public security responsibilities, establish a list of people’s livelihood projects, deepen the reform of public security “decentralization, management and service”, and severely crack down on public security problems and illegal and criminal activities that the masses have strongly reported. It is necessary to vigorously investigate and study and improve the ability to perform duties. Focusing on the theme of promoting the modernization of public security work, carefully organize research, establish a list of research results for transformation and application, and improve the ability to maintain national political security and social stability. It is necessary to conduct in-depth inspection and rectification to forge an iron army of public security. Adhere to learning, comparing, inspecting, and rectifying while learning, and promote the political ecology and discipline style of the police camp to continue to improve with actual results.

Yuan Qinhua requested that we should attach great importance to it, carefully organize and implement it, and promote the theme education to be at the forefront for practical results. It is necessary to strengthen the implementation of responsibilities, starting from the Party Committee of the Jiangxi Provincial Public Security Department, and party organizations at all levels must resolutely shoulder the main responsibilities to ensure that all tasks are carried out in an orderly manner. It is necessary for leaders to take the lead in demonstrating and implement various specific requirements. It is necessary to strengthen supervision and guidance, schedule progress in a timely manner, discover and solve outstanding problems, and ensure that thematic education reflects the characteristics of public security and advances in an orderly manner as a whole. It is necessary to create a good atmosphere, mobilize the enthusiasm of the police, increase positive publicity, and establish a good image of the public security organs. We must persist in seeking truth and being pragmatic, closely combine the development of theme education with public security work, turn the results into practical actions that focus on implementation, overcome difficulties and make up for shortcomings, and promote the high-quality development of public security work.

Dai Chunying emphasized that it is necessary to improve the political position and grasp the truth. Seriously study, deeply understand, and accurately grasp the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, deeply understand the important political significance of carrying out thematic education, and actively participate in thematic education with a high degree of political consciousness and full work enthusiasm. It is necessary to firmly grasp the overall requirements and grasp them in depth. Combining the development of theme education with centering around the center, serving the overall situation, and promoting public security work will provide a strong impetus for promoting economic and social development and completing central tasks. It is necessary to firmly focus on the basic task and do it in depth. Take in-depth study and implementation of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics as the main line, in-depth study and implementation of the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s inspection of Jiangxi and the important speeches at the National Public Security Work Conference, identify the entry point and focus, and promote the police to learn and understand Sincerely believe and use, new progress and new results have been achieved in implementation. It is necessary to firmly anchor specific goals and grasp deeply. Adhere to the combination of goal-oriented and problem-oriented, with specific goals as the guide and problem-solving as the starting point, in the process of formulating measures and promoting implementation, consciously benchmark and list, and promote the implementation of various tasks. It is necessary to fully understand the key measures and implement them in depth. Highlight the key points, grasp the key points, make overall plans, and advance as a whole, and carry out theoretical study, investigation and research, promotion of development, inspection and rectification, and establishment of rules and regulations throughout the whole process, and do every job in a down-to-earth manner.

Xu Guanghong, deputy leader of the fifth tour steering group of the Jiangxi Provincial Party Committee, and all members of the steering group attended, members of the Party Committee of the Jiangxi Provincial Public Security Department, first-level inspectors, police commissioners, second-level inspectors, departments directly under the department, and discipline inspection and supervision teams stationed in the department Leading cadres above the deputy division level and representatives of the civilian police, members of the Jiangxi Police Academy and the Nanchang Police Dog Base of the Ministry of Public Security, representatives of retired cadres, and members of the Department’s Theme Education Office attended the meeting.