The Jianyang Youth League Committee launched the launching ceremony of “Shuanglong helps take off during the college entrance examination to realize the dream”.

“Shuanglong helps take off when the dream comes true in the college entrance examination” The scene of the launching ceremony of the love delivery test is provided by Jianyang District Financial Media Center

Southeast Net News, June 5 (correspondent Zhang Shaojie)On June 5th, the Jianyang Youth League Committee, the District Transportation Bureau, and the Education Bureau joined forces with Fujian Shuanglong Xizhu Liquor Co., Ltd., Nanping Wuyi Transportation Development Co., Ltd. Taxi Branch, Jianyang Tianjian Car Rental Co., Ltd., and Jianyang District Jiahe Small Car Rental Co., Ltd. and Jianyang Zhonglian Small Car Rental Co., Ltd. jointly carried out the launching ceremony of the 2023 “Shuanglong Helps Take-off in the College Entrance Examination” at the District Transportation Bureau.

At the launching ceremony, guests, leaders, and volunteers put stickers on the cars for the test. Four taxi companies dispatched 50 caring drivers to provide free pick-up and drop-off services for the college entrance examination students. As the 2023 college entrance examination is approaching, in order to promote the volunteer spirit of “dedication, friendship, mutual assistance, and progress”, open up a fast and convenient green channel for the college entrance examination, create a warm and harmonious environment for the college entrance examination, and provide a smooth and warm environment for students who are about to take the college entrance examination travel environment.

The charitable deeds condensed in this love sending test activity are aimed at helping the students of the college entrance examination, especially the care and responsibility of the taxi operation industry in the whole region, so that love will become a moving scenery in Jianyang, and the concept of helping others will be more deeply rooted in the hearts of the people. .