On the morning of October 14, the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee held an enlarged meeting to convey and study the spirit of the Seventh Plenary Session of the 19th CPC Central Committee and study and implement the opinions.

Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor Yu Haitian presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting pointed out that the Seventh Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China is a very important meeting to be held at the critical moment when the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is about to be held. The plenary session comprehensively reviewed the work of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee since the Sixth Plenary Session of the 19th CPC Central Committee, profoundly summarized the work of the 5 years since the 19th CPC National Congress, scientifically analyzed the current situation and tasks, and discussed in depth the new era, new journey, persistence and Several major issues of developing socialism with Chinese characteristics and building a modern socialist country in an all-round way have made full preparations for the convening of the 20th Party Congress. We must deeply understand and grasp the spiritual essence and rich connotation of the Seventh Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, firmly support the “two establishments”, resolutely implement the “two maintenances”, do a solid job in various tasks, and welcome and Celebrate the party’s twentieth victory convening.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to do a solid and meticulous job in various tasks at present and in the future period, and coordinate the work of epidemic prevention and control, economic operation, safety production, people’s livelihood protection, security and stability, and party building, and actively create a good atmosphere and environment. It is necessary to plan in advance the study, publicity and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. After the successful conclusion of the conference, in accordance with the unified deployment of the central government and the work arrangement of the provincial party committee, we will earnestly do a good job in publicity and publicity work, and a boom in study, publicity and implementation will rapidly rise in the city.