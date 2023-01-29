On the afternoon of January 28th, the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee held a meeting to study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches at the 2023 Spring Festival group meeting, when he visited grassroots cadres and masses via video connection on the eve of the Spring Festival, and when he inspected the combat readiness of the troops on the eve of the Spring Festival The spirit and speech to the Seventh Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, study and implement the opinions.

Municipal Party Secretary Liu Qiang presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting pointed out that on the eve of the Spring Festival, General Secretary Xi Jinping will cordially visit and condolences to grassroots cadres and the masses, and extend festival blessings to people of all ethnic groups across the country, fully demonstrating the general secretary’s deep and sincere feelings for the people. All levels must conscientiously study and understand the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, and implement it in light of the actual situation in Jinan. It is necessary to practice a practical style of work, be down-to-earth, and work hard to promote the implementation of the goals and tasks set by the city’s 2023 “Project Breakthrough Year” Work Mobilization Conference. It is necessary to implement the requirements for epidemic prevention and control in the new stage, and do a good job in “health protection and severe disease prevention” to ensure the safety and health of the people. It is necessary to give full play to the role of the open platform as a carrier and create a new highland for opening up.

The meeting studied the “Regulations on Internal Supervision of the Communist Party of China“. The meeting pointed out that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has adhered to the close integration of ideological party building and institutional party governance, and introduced a series of new measures to strengthen inner-party supervision. Purifying the political ecology within the party has played an important role. It is necessary to further deeply understand the great significance of strengthening inner-party supervision, solidly promote the self-revolution of the party, establish and improve the inner-party supervision system, strengthen responsibility, and unswervingly promote comprehensive and strict party governance.