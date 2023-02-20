Home News The Jinan Municipal Government portal website focuses on the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee
News

The Jinan Municipal Government portal website focuses on the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee

by admin

On February 19, the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee held a meeting to study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee on February 16, and listen to the report on the city’s recent epidemic prevention and control work and next steps; study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the “China + Five Central Asian Countries” Industry and Investment Cooperation Forum, a congratulatory message to the 36th African Union Summit, and a reply letter to encourage members of the Chinese medical team to aid China and Africa, studying and implementing the opinions.

Municipal Party Secretary Liu Qiang presided over and delivered a speech.

The meeting pointed out that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee fully affirmed the major and decisive victory in my country’s epidemic prevention and control over the past three years, made a comprehensive deployment of the epidemic prevention and control work in the new stage, and made further progress for us. Work provides the fundamentals to follow. Practice has fully proved that the guidelines and policies for epidemic prevention and control determined by the Party Central Committee are completely correct, and the prevention and control measures adopted are scientific and effective. All levels of the city must conscientiously study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches, do a solid job in the new stage of epidemic prevention and control work, firmly support the “two establishments” and resolutely achieve the “two maintenances” with practical actions. We must fully understand the situation of epidemic prevention and control, and always tighten the string of epidemic prevention and control. It is necessary to comprehensively strengthen epidemic monitoring and early warning, and dynamically grasp the epidemic trend and virus mutation. It is necessary to continue to do a good job in vaccination and continuously increase the vaccination rate of key populations. It is necessary to improve the ability of medical treatment and speed up the improvement of the medical service system. It is necessary to strengthen the reserve of medical supplies to provide guarantees for the prevention and control of the new stage of the epidemic.

