On the morning of January 4, the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee held a meeting to study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the New Year Tea Party of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, the New Year’s speech in 2023, and the congratulatory letter to the Economic Daily for the 40th anniversary of its publication, and to study and implement the opinions; Review relevant documents.

Liu Qiang, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting pointed out that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches and congratulatory letters are lofty, affectionate, earnest, and have a strong political, ideological, pertinence, and guidance. They must be combined with Jinan’s reality and earnestly implement them. We must strengthen our confidence and determination to do a good job in the new year, deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, further strengthen our strategic self-confidence, strengthen our confidence, work hard, do our best to do a good job in reform, development and stability, and practice the “two establishments” with practical actions. “Two safeguards” and strive to achieve new achievements in the first year of fully implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It is necessary to fully implement various tasks in the new year, focus on various major economic indicators, refine and decompose tasks, and pay close attention to the implementation of work to ensure a good start in the first quarter. It is necessary to do a good job in the work of the CPPCC, adhere to the center and serve the overall situation, focus on key tasks such as stable economic operation, innovation drive, digital Jinan construction, social governance, and rural revitalization, and broadly unite through special consultations and “consultation” platforms. All democratic parties and relevant representatives without party affiliation conducted in-depth investigations and studies, made in-depth advice and counselors, played a good role in democratic supervision, and gathered a strong joint force to accelerate the construction of a strong provincial capital.

The meeting studied the “Regulations on the Safety Production Responsibility System for Local Party and Government Leading Cadres”, emphasizing the need to strengthen the understanding of the importance of safety production, tighten and compact the responsibility for safety production, and improve the level of intrinsic safety. It is necessary to earnestly do a good job in safety production at the end of the year to ensure that the safety production situation continues to be stable.

The meeting reviewed documents such as “Implementation Opinions on Accelerating the High-quality Development of Modern Urban Agricultural Advantageous Industrial Clusters” and “Several Policies and Measures on Accelerating the Construction of the Capital of Seed Industry in Northern China“, pointing out that the opinions should be further optimized and improved, and the annual tasks should be clearly defined. Grasp the implementation of policies.

The meeting reviewed the “Plan for Optimizing the Business Environment in Jinan during the 14th Five-Year Plan Period”, emphasizing the need to further optimize the plan, clarify the division of responsibilities and time limit requirements, and form a joint force to ensure effective results.