The representative team of Läänemaa football club returned from the match of the 8th round of Premier League B held at Hiiu Stadium in Tallinn on Saturday, April 22nd with valuable victory points.

“Came off! Three points!” shouted the head coach of the Westerners, Theimo Tülp, relieved after the game. “What made me particularly happy as a coach was that all the men were full of desire and good energy. We were physically and mentally present in every element of the game.”

