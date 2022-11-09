On November 8, the leader of the Communist Party of China, Xi Jinping, led the Military Commission to inspect the Joint Operations Command Center of the Central Military Commission. Some media noticed that Xi Jinping’s title was “Joint Commander-in-Chief of the Military Commission”. However, as early as April 2016, Xi Jinping visited the Joint Index Center in this capacity. From the analysis and interpretation, it can be seen from 2016 that Xi Jinping has mastered the army, from the strategic to the operational level.

Xi Jinping inspected the Joint Operations Command Center of the Central Military Commission on the 8th. At the same time, members of the Central Military Commission, including Zhang Youxia and He Weidong, also accompanied Xi Jinping to inspect.

After Xi Jinping’s three titles of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China, Chinese President, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, some media noticed that the official announcement also added the title of “Commander-in-Chief of the Military Commission”, which was rarely seen in the past. Xi Jinping emphasized that the entire army should focus all its energy on fighting wars and speed up the improvement of its ability to win.

Chiu Taisan, chairman of the Taiwan Mainland Affairs Council, said in a joint interview with the media at the event on the 9th that Xi Jinping instructed in the report of the 20th National Congress to “build a strong army and be able to fight”. After the 20th National Congress, there will be such related actions. Or the itinerary is understandable.

Qiu Taisan pointed out, “Xi Jinping’s so-called concept of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation wants to rise as a great power, always be a participant in international geopolitics, and also hopes to have substantial influence and have the status, conditions and identity of the initiative.”

It is not the first time that “the Joint Chief Commander of the Military Commission” has been mentioned. According to the CCP media People’s Daily Online, on April 20, 2016, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, President of the State, Chairman of the Central Military Commission, and “the Joint Chief Commander of the Military Commission”, went to the Military Commission to join forces. Inspection of the combat command center. According to the report, Xi Jinping has a new position, that is, “commander-in-chief of the Joint Command of the Military Commission”. In addition, the “CMC Joint Operations Command Center” also entered the public eye for the first time.

Xi Jinping dressed in military uniform to inspect the Joint Operations Command Center of the Military Commission on November 8 (video screenshot)

Qi Leyi, a senior military commentator on this station, interpreted the meaning of Xi Jinping’s chairman of the Central Military Commission as the “joint commander-in-chief of the Central Military Commission”, “Generally, the chairman of the Central Military Commission does not care about the operational level, but only the major strategic command. Xi Jinping manages both, which means the further concentration of personal power. 2016 It can be seen in the army that he has mastered the army, from the strategic to the operational level.”

Attack timetable?Qi Leyi: Xi Jinping himself does not know

Since the unveiling of the new personnel layout of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, many media have interpreted “the sword is pointing to Taiwan”. Qi Leyi emphasized that strengthening preparations for war against Taiwan is China‘s main strategic approach, and it will not change due to the personnel reorganization of the Military Commission. On the contrary, the new personnel are only to match the established policy.

Qi Leyi: “Individuals in the entire Military Commission are not important, only the chairman is the most important. The main strategic guidance is to strengthen the preparations for Taiwan, and to move the strategic center to the southeast coast. No matter which theater of operations the people behind, must implement and cooperate with this strategy.”

Philip Davidson, the former commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, testified in Congress last year that the People’s Liberation Army may take action against Taiwan by 2027; Potential 2022 or 2023 window.”

Regarding the various so-called “attack on Taiwan” timetables speculated by various parties, Qi Leyi bluntly said that even Xi Jinping himself does not know what the best time is. Only when the ability to resist the US and Japan’s intervention can be established can we talk about time. Qi Leyi asked back, “How can I talk about the time now? Do I have enough ability? The point is that (Xi Jinping’s) subjective will, of course, the sooner the better, and I can’t wait to do it tomorrow.”

Qi Leyi pointed out that the 20th National Political Report mentioned that the future war is an information-based and intelligent war. The report no longer dared to talk about “winning this war”, but only talked about “studying and grasping the characteristics and laws of information-based and intelligent warfare.” It is still a long way from “Wu-Taiwan”.

“2027 has nothing to do with the military reunification of Taiwan, but the transformation and reform of internal military training, a time point that links the previous and the next and connects. Between 2022 and 2035 (the goal of military modernization), it happens to be the 100th anniversary of the founding of the army in 2027, because by 2035 the inspection is too high It’s been a long time, so he split half in the middle, and it has nothing to do with the military unification of Taiwan.”

Japanese media surveyed 46% of 50 foreign businessmen in Taiwan planning to deal with “something in Taiwan”

However, “wutong” has not only become a hot topic in Taiwan. Earlier this month, “Nihon Keizai Shimbun” conducted an urgent investigation of 50 foreign businessmen in Taiwan in response to the tension in the Taiwan Strait and the international re-examination of China‘s plan to invade Taiwan after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. , 4 companies including the Japanese business financial industry and European energy companies are the fastest. In addition to the complete withdrawal plan, the continuous operation plan (BCP) has also been “planned”; 19 companies are “planning”, Therefore, 46% of the companies have progressed to the contingency planning stage, a total of 23 companies. There are also 21 companies that responded “in discussion”, accounting for 42% of the total.

Taiwanese scholars call for “put aside the election and prepare for war”

Zheng Zhengbing, a professor at the Department of Finance at National Yunlin University of Science and Technology in Taiwan, told this station that, as far as he knows, some wealthy people in Taiwan frequently act in private, buying US dollars, applying for immigration, and transferring assets abroad. He said with concern that Taiwan is currently holding a “nine-in-one” election, and Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen devotes all his energy to the election. He reminded that war is not the matter of the defense minister or generals, “war is the matter of the supreme leader of the country”.

Zheng Zhengbing appealed, “Don’t worry about the election, move immediately, and immediately announce the extension of military service. The whole people should start to enter the state of exercise. President Tsai is thinking too much about the election, because she is afraid that doing this will cause economic and public turmoil. However, it is not done now, Clearly ‘baiting the enemy’.”

Zheng Zhengbing explained the so-called “enticement of the enemy”. He believes that the people of Taiwan are not conscious, the government’s national security, intelligence and political leaders are still in the situation, and some of the so-called senior Huangpu generals have a mentality of avoiding war and seeking peace. Just relying on 100,000 troops to defend Taiwan is not enough. Once the war starts, the confidence of the whole people will collapse. Therefore, he shouted, “Now we must prepare for war as soon as possible.”

Reporter: Huang Chunmei Editor in charge: Chen Meihua Xu Shuting Zheng Chongsheng Web editor: Ruizhe