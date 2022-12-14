On December 14, the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council issued an implementation plan for the second dose of the new crown virus vaccine booster immunization, which pointed out that at this stage, on the basis of the first dose of booster immunization, it can be used in high-risk groups of infection, 60-year-old The above-mentioned elderly people, people with serious basic diseases and people with low immunity should carry out the second dose of booster immunization.

The second dose of the new coronavirus vaccine booster immunization

Vaccination Implementation

In order to thoroughly implement the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee and the State Council, further improve the response to the new crown pneumonia epidemic, and ensure the safety and health of the people, after research, the implementation plan for the second dose of the new crown virus vaccine to strengthen immunization is hereby proposed.

1. Target group

At this stage, on the basis of the first dose of booster immunization, the second dose of booster immunization can be carried out among high-risk groups of infection, the elderly over 60 years old, people with serious underlying diseases, and people with low immunity.

2. Vaccine selection and time interval

(1) Vaccine selection. According to the progress of vaccine research and development, all vaccines approved for conditional marketing or emergency use can be used for the second dose of booster immunization. Priority is given to sequential booster immunizations, or a second-dose booster with a vaccine that contains or has good cross-immunity to the Omicron strain, in the following combinations:

3 doses of inactivated vaccine + 1 dose of CanSino intramuscular injection recombinant new coronavirus vaccine (type 5 adenovirus vector);

3 doses of inactivated vaccine + 1 dose of Zhifeilong Koma recombinant new coronavirus vaccine (CHO cells);

3 doses of inactivated vaccine + 1 dose of CanSino inhalation recombinant new coronavirus vaccine (type 5 adenovirus vector);

3 doses of inactivated vaccine + 1 dose of Zhuhai Livzon recombinant new coronavirus fusion protein (CHO cell) vaccine;

2 doses of CanSino intramuscular injection adenovirus vector vaccine + 1 dose of CanSino inhalation recombinant new coronavirus vaccine (type 5 adenovirus vector);

3 doses of inactivated vaccine + 1 dose of Chengdu Wesker recombinant new coronavirus vaccine (sf9 cells);

3 doses of inactivated vaccine + 1 dose of Beijing Wantai nasal spray influenza virus vector new coronavirus vaccine;

3 doses of inactivated vaccine + 1 dose of Zhejiang Clover recombinant new coronavirus protein subunit vaccine (CHO cells);

3 doses of inactivated vaccine + 1 dose of Shenzhou cell recombinant new coronavirus bivalent S trimer protein vaccine.

(2) Time interval. According to real-world research and clinical trial data at home and abroad, combined with the actual vaccination situation in my country, the time interval between the second dose of booster immunization and the first dose of booster immunization is more than 6 months.

3. Ensure vaccination safety

All localities should continue to put vaccination safety at the top of the priority list, and strictly follow the requirements of the “Standards for Vaccination Work” to standardize and organize the implementation of vaccinations. All local health and health departments must implement the “four haves” requirements that vaccination units have emergency emergency personnel in general hospitals above the second level, have first aid equipment and medicines, have 120 ambulances on site, and have green channels for treatment in general hospitals above the second level. Vaccination is safe. Vaccination units should do a good job in the registration of vaccination information and vaccine flow management for enhanced immunization, and timely and accurately update the relevant content of vaccination records in the immunization planning information system and vaccination certificates.

4. Strengthen the organization and implementation

(1) Strengthen the responsibility of the territorial subject. All localities must implement territorial management responsibilities, attach great importance to and coordinate the vaccination of the new crown virus. It is necessary to strengthen the guidance of vaccination work in the jurisdiction and fully grasp the progress of the work. Relevant local departments should strengthen docking and do a good job in coordination.

(2) Implement departmental industry management responsibilities. All relevant industry authorities should guide the units where the personnel in this industry work to actively cooperate with the local unified arrangements, and jointly do a good job in organizing and mobilizing.

(3) Strengthen supervision and guidance. It is necessary to closely track and monitor the progress of the second dose of booster immunization in various places, and timely discover, research and solve related problems. Improve the whole process traceability system of vaccine flow, improve the safety supervision mechanism of the whole vaccine chain, and continue to strengthen the whole process management and safety precautions.

(4) Do a good job of publicity and guidance. All localities and relevant departments should, according to work needs, formulate targeted publicity measures for strengthening the second dose of immunization, focus on publicizing the purpose and significance of strengthening immunization, and actively guide the target population to take the initiative to vaccinate, especially to guide and improve the vaccination of the elderly population Rate.