China Daily1moon8Nichiden 2023year1moon8On the first day of the implementation of the “Class B and B Control” of the new crown virus, in the afternoon, the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council held a press conference with the theme of “Relevant Situation of the Tenth Edition of the Prevention and Control Plan”. A reporter asked that after the implementation of “Class B and B Control”, vaccines are still an important measure. What are the key work requirements for vaccination in the tenth edition of the prevention and control plan? Who will be the key people to be vaccinated next? Wang Huaqing, chief expert of the immunization program of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, answered this question.

Wang Huaqing said that in the tenth edition of the prevention and control plan, some specific and clear regulations were put forward for vaccination, because vaccination is still the most effective measure to prevent infectious diseases, and it is also a preferred measure. In the program, there are mainly four aspects related to vaccination.

First, further emphasizing adherence to the principles of informed consent and voluntariness, for3If there are no contraindications, people of the right age over the age of 10 are encouraged to get vaccinated. In addition, it is recommended that the public, especially the elderly, be vaccinated throughout the course, and those who meet the conditions must complete booster immunization.

Second, for eligible18People aged and over to complete1Dosage booster immunization. In the process of strengthening immunization, it is also particularly emphasized that no matter whether it is sequential immunization or homologous immunization, it cannot be carried out at the same time, and only one of them can be selected.

Third, further emphasis on groups at high risk of infection, and60The elderly over the age of 10, people with serious underlying diseases, and people with immunodeficiency are all people who are prone to severe illness after infection, and a second dose of booster immunization is recommended.The second dose of immunization should be separated from the first dose of booster immunization6over a month. We hope to improve the level of protection for these high-risk groups, the elderly, and people with underlying diseases through a second dose of booster immunization. The key is to increase the rate of full vaccination and booster immunization.

Of course, some situations will also change. It is also mentioned in this plan that the immunization strategy will be further improved based on the progress of vaccine research and development and the results of clinical trials.In addition, it is also mentioned in the plan that for65The elderly over the age of 10 are key groups, and the grassroots should conduct a thorough investigation of them. One is to understand the situation of basic diseases, and the other is to understand the situation of vaccination, and then carry out risk classification according to the situation, and promote the vaccination of these groups in a focused manner. Work.

