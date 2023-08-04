The journalist Idris, known for those who football – News, has died

Idris, the television personality and journalist, a great Juventus fan, died in Brescia. He had been hospitalized for a few weeks. Edrissa Sanneh, this is her full name, originally from Gambia, was 72 years old and lived in Bedizzole in the province of Brescia. He had become known to the general public thanks to the broadcastQuelli che il calcio.

“Dear Idris, how many memories and how many laughs! Thank you for your friendship and your irony. The years we spent together have been wonderful. You will be greatly missed”. Fabio Fazio writes it on twitter.

