The xylella runs on the Bari-Lecce. To realize this, just look at the map provided by the Regional Phytosanitary Observatory and created by Innovapuglia on the distribution of infected plants in the region: a large concentration of red dots can be found in the land close to the various state roads that follow one another between the capital and the Salento city. The spittoon, carrier of the bacterium, is able to travel on the vehicles that travel the freeway, for example slipping into the grooves of the tires.