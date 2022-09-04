Home News The journey of the xylella along the Lecce-Bari state road: “The vector of the bacterium gets into the grooves of the tires”
News

The journey of the xylella along the Lecce-Bari state road: “The vector of the bacterium gets into the grooves of the tires”

by admin
The journey of the xylella along the Lecce-Bari state road: “The vector of the bacterium gets into the grooves of the tires”

The xylella runs on the Bari-Lecce. To realize this, just look at the map provided by the Regional Phytosanitary Observatory and created by Innovapuglia on the distribution of infected plants in the region: a large concentration of red dots can be found in the land close to the various state roads that follow one another between the capital and the Salento city. The spittoon, carrier of the bacterium, is able to travel on the vehicles that travel the freeway, for example slipping into the grooves of the tires.

See also  Collection points also in the Caluso schools in Cuorgnè are at the forefront

You may also like

School, Faccio in strong growth, in Cuorgnè one...

Government, industry, academia and research hotly discuss “carbon...

Pasta without fire and microwaves: the “save gas”...

Technology empowers sports life to be better –...

The August rain cancels the drought. Arpav’s analysis:...

ͷг Яֺή2022óɾчйó׷ч¿Х _йҾŻ

Ambrosetti Forum: focus on Italy with the big...

Unleash the market advantages and work together for...

School, all ready for the first day, changes...

Gragnano, Alessandro died at 13: perhaps instigated to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy