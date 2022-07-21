Listen to the audio version of the article

The concrete case takes as an example a trafficking in Italy. In fact, we tried to simulate the booking of a return trip in mid-September on the Milan-Olbia or Milan-Cagliari route (depending on the destination offered by the companies), for a family of four: two parents, a child of eight years and an infant under two. Among the additional services chosen: two hand luggage, one checked baggage (20 kg), the choice of seats, consumption where available and insurance.

The departure offer with Ryanair and Wizzair is 9.99 euros per person, both for the outward and return journeys; Volotea instead offers us 9 euros for the outward journey and 19 for the return, while Easyjet offers 19.49 euros for both routes. 8.75 euros, while that of the child is 8.45. Ditto for the return journey, where adults pay 18.48 and the minor 14.04 euros.

At the next step of the booking, we are offered by all the companies the choice of other rates, including hand and / or hold baggage and seat selection, as well as other services such as change of booking or snacks on board. The prices, to be intended per person per way and to be added to the basic fare, range from € 22.94 for Ryanair’s “Regular” fare to € 58.14 for Wizzair’s “Wizz plus family” fare.

We choose to continue with the initial offer which includes the backpack only, knowing that adding the luggage at a later time will save money. And in fact: the priority – that is hand luggage plus priority boarding – ranges from € 8 for Volotea to € 16.99 for Easyjet (but in the latter case, in reality, the cost includes the choice of seat). At this point, however, looking at the Ryanair booking trolley, here is another oddity: despite it being written to the contrary, the price indicated for hand luggage (12.10 euros), is not intended per flight, but concerns only the baggage for the return; in fact, the cost is 13.20 euros.

The same thing happens with hold baggage: € 21.99 one way, € 25.29 on the way back with Ryanair. For Volotea, on the other hand, the price remains the same at 55.5 euros, and the same thing applies to Easyjet 31.74 euros. Wizzair closes: € 34.5 for the outward journey and € 22 for the return journey.