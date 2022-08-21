“The organization does not even pay us for fuel, there will be no doctors, nurses from the Tuscan public assistance services to ambulances at the Jova Beach in Viareggio on 2 and 3 September”. There is no peace for the event of the Tuscan summer, the concert on the beach by Jovanotti, which also ended up in the crosshairs of the Superintendency after the environmental exposures

Now it is the volunteers of the Tuscan Public Assistance to let people know that they do not carry out the health service within the construction site area on the beach in Viareggio for the preparation of the area where the Jovanotti concert will take place on 2 and 3 September. And there won’t be any inside the area itself during the concert. This was announced by the president of Anpas Toscana, Dimitri Bettini.

“They have been informed – said Bettini – by our associations in the area, that they do not intend to arrange these services which require vehicles, specialized personnel and presence during the 12 day hours during the assembly and disassembly of the stage and the concert area. They will not do so because the organization came up with an economic proposal that was deemed neither dignified nor adequate for the commitment and the size of the activity to be organized, which does not even serve to repay the fuel for moving vehicles “.

“We can only agree with the decision of our public assistance in Versilia – added Bettini – as a regional committee we have just signed an agreement with the Tuscany Region, asking the highest institution to pay an additional 6 million euros for the major expenses related to health emergency activities, to increases in fuel and raw material costs. It is absurd that an event organized for profit such as the Jova Beach Party, is linked to one of the local rock stars who has repeatedly manifested sensitivity to values ​​such as solidarity and help for others, totally inadequate budgets for essential services such as medical assistance. It is not a matter of trade, but of fairness and dignity. charity, social activities. After all, we have always been in the area, with ambulances, civil protection, bosch fire fighting ivo, social services and many welfare services “.