The joy of Eid has disappeared and the poverty patch has expanded

Yemenat

Anas Al-Qubati

Eid al-Adha for this year 1444 AH seemed different from previous years for the majority of Yemenis. The usual holiday joy has become dull, in light of the expanding poverty, as a result of the frightening decline in the income of the simple citizen, due to the lack of job opportunities, which is a reflection of the level of damage to the country’s economy after 8 years of war, and the accompanying corruption and nepotism of the existing de facto authorities.

Anyone who follows the condition of people during the days of Eid and a few days before it will come up with a conclusion that confirms the decline in the purchasing power of the citizen significantly compared to previous years, which is an indication that many families have slipped into the abyss of poverty.

Within days, I, with the help of a group of friends, conducted a simple questionnaire for a random sample of households in a popular neighborhood in Sana’a, in which we focused on the extent to which people are able to provide some Eid requirements within only three days, and by analyzing the data we obtained from the questionnaire, we came up with the following:

– One family out of every 20 families bought a sacrifice for Eid.

– Out of every 10 families; 3 of them bought meat per kilo on the first day of Eid, and 5 others bought chicken, and two families did not taste any kinds of meat during the first day of Eid.

Out of every 10 families, two families bought meat on the second day of Eid, while 4 families bought chicken, and 4 families did not eat any kind of meat on the second day of Eid.

On the third day of Eid, one family out of 15 families bought meat, while (3-4) families bought chicken, and about 10 families did not eat any kind of meat.

* Regarding new clothes

– 3 families out of every 10 families; She bought semi-complete clothes for all family members, 3 other families bought some clothes, and 4 families did not buy new clothes or bought a few cheap items, and settled for Eid Al-Fitr clothes.

The reward of the feast

– At least two families out of every 10 families did not purchase the Eid royalties, and 4 families did not purchase the full royalties.

* In addition to what the questionnaire came out with, we noticed during the five days preceding the day of Eid:

– The decline in people’s purchasing power, as the congestion that existed in the markets during the past years has decreased relatively this year.

The sacrificial animals markets witnessed a decline in turnout compared to last year, which we learned from conversations with workers in a number of livestock markets in the capital, Sana’a, which negatively affected prices.

* Through verbal meetings with the sellers of Eid money in Sana’a, we reached the following:

Most of them unanimously agreed that the work this Eid decreased significantly compared to Eid Al-Fitr, although it is known that the demand for nuts is somewhat less in Eid Al-Adha compared to Eid Al-Fitr, but the decline this year was significant, according to what the sellers reported.

* By tracking social media platforms and asking some interested activists on these platforms in more than one governorate, we found:

– Many citizens in the cities have reached the point of not being able to buy a sacrifice or even meat per kilo, and most of them contented themselves with chicken on the first day of the holiday.

– There are families who did not eat any kinds of meat on the first day of Eid, although the price of sacrifices this year is cheaper than last year.

In the countryside where people are keen to provide the sacrifice, there are families who were unable to provide it, and although some associations and organizations distributed meat to poor families, some of them were forced to share two families in the amount that you distributed last year to one family, and the situation is almost the same with regard to clothes And the reward of the feast.

We asked one question to more than 20 people of varying financial income levels, whom we met during the three days of Eid, about their evaluation of the holiday this year. Most of them answered that they had not witnessed a holiday with such a low standard of living as this holiday.

* It can be said that:

– The continuation of the war or even the existing state of no war and no peace, and the continuation of the repercussions of the war, such as closing roads, stopping employees’ salaries, extrajudicial levies, and others, will lead to an unprecedented expansion of poverty.

The expansion of poverty will have repercussions on civil peace, as crimes of theft, burglary, and interruption will increase, and cases of divorce, child labor, dropouts from public education, high rates of mental illness, and the bankruptcy of small projects in particular will increase.

Violating civil peace, its negative repercussions will harm the cohesion of the family and society, and if this happens, it will negatively affect the security situation in the country in general.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

