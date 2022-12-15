Gathered around the obelisk in the Plaza de la República in Buenos Aires, hundreds of thousands of people celebrate the Argentine national team’s three-nil victory against Croatia. On 18 December the Albiceleste, captained by Lionel Messi, will play the final of the men’s soccer world cup in Qatar. Argentina, then led by Diego Armando Maradona, hasn’t won a World Cup since 1986. For Messi it could be the last chance to lift the world cup.