Gaziantep, which was affected by Kahramanmaraş-centered earthquakes,With the return of life to normal, there was a density of domestic and foreign tourists. Tourists visiting historical places by shopping in Gaziantep’s historical places and bazaars also made the shopkeepers smile.

“Hotels in Gaziantep were not damaged”

Gaziantep, the city of gastronomyHotels were not damaged after the earthquake in . Hotel and accommodation Tour Guide Mehmet Severoğlu stated that local and foreign tourists started to come with the reliable places, “Although the interest in our region decreased a little after the earthquake, it did not cease. Especially these days, from the moment we started to heal the wounds of the earthquake, we see a heavy traffic of guests in Gaziantep. active. Of course, in the first days of the earthquake, people naturally took a break from tourism activities. With April and May, reservations started and tourism density increased in the region. Gaziantep is already a safe city. It is quite safe whether hotels or accommodation centers. The center was not damaged by the earthquake. Our hotels are also safe “There is no place in the hotels, we are having difficulty finding a place. We are waiting for all our people and all our friends to visit Gaziantep. I think this should happen in the name of normalization,” he said.

“We expect heavy foreign-domestic guest traffic after the holiday”

Saying that Gaziantep is of great importance for the region, Severoğlu said, “The places damaged in the earthquake are Gaziantep’s districts, Nurdağı and İslahiye. The number of buildings destroyed in the center is very few. It is too few to count with fingers. In addition, our foreign guests and members of the press saw it. The hotels are fine. it’s safe, our gastronomy is standing, and tourism needs to continue to support this region. This is not just Gaziantep’s tourism, but because it is a city that dominates the region, living in Gaziantep means living in other cities in the region. We open the season with May. Bayram Afterwards, we expect a lot of foreign and domestic guest traffic,” he said.

Gaziantep shopkeepers are hopeful

EarthquakeTradesman Atilla Tayşi, who said that they had problems as tradesmen after the war, but they were hopeful for Gaziantep, said, “We had some troubles during the earthquake. It is going well right now. Hopefully it will get better. Foreign tourists are coming. We expect it to be better. There was no problem in the center of Gaziantep in any way. “There have been demolitions in our districts such as Nurdağı and İslahiye. Thank God we did not experience much trouble in the center of Gaziantep. We welcome local and foreign tourists here. Because Gaziantep deserves it,” he said.

