Julian Andres Santa

The joy of being able to play the sport that they love so much, of fulfilling their dreams wearing the colors that they carry in their hearts and being able to defend them on the field of play, those feelings are radiated with total pride by the female Deportivo Pereira players, who in each of their interventions thus manifest it but above all they ratify it on the field, when playing the Women’s Professional League.

They have a great campaign

After three days of the women’s tournament in Colombia, Deportivo Pereira is at the top of the standings with seven points out of nine in dispute, product of a draw and two victories, the latter consecutively. Those directed by Carlos Ariel Osorio, have been doing an outstanding job in their presentations and remain undefeated, leaving everything on the field and earning the applause and ovation of the spectators who accompany them in the stadium.

Still Ball Goals

Last Saturday at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas, the red auri defeated Deportes Tolima at home by a score of 2-1. Both goals were converted through a set ball. The first of them after collecting the 12 steps executed by Valeria Villegas, an important player on the attack front. For her part, the second came after a magnificent and magical free-kick shot from the 10, Ana Milé González, who continues to captivate with that powerful definition that has always characterized her.

Worked to win

The objective of the group was to be able to achieve their first victory at home and in front of their people who always accompany them. This is what coach Carlos Ariel Osorio said. “We wanted three points, we worked for it during these two long weeks that the league stopped and today it allows us to be calm with the functioning of the team, details continue to be adjusted, we will always have things to improve, to correct but we see players who continue to be convinced of this work”.

show significant progress

“Deportivo Pereira is still under construction, date to date we continue to improve, adapt, seeking to reach that high point of the sporting level of our team and last year we lacked goal arrivals, a warrior team, which had the ball and proposed but was missing in phase offensive and today it can be said that there are many goals and we will continue working to be effective”.

A clear style of play

“We have an average age of 18, 19 years and this type of players that have been built here in this project, this game proposal has not been developed for six months, but from children’s categories, that’s why line by line you see a team very mature, despite the age of the players”.

They go step by step

“Being at the top of the table, seven points in three games, convinces us that there is an approach, a process, a proposal, it is to continue working and believe in that work, assimilate each game, that is where a negative pothole can appear, we can have continuity and an ascending curve and it is living day by day, today we do not believe what we have not yet reached but we are convinced that we are higher than when we started, “said coach Osorio.

Deportivo Pereira Women’s Results

Date 1: Deportivo Pereira 2-2 Medellín

Date 2: Boyacá Chicó 1-2 Deportivo Pereira

Date 3: Deportivo Pereira 2-1 Deportes Tolima

Given:

The next date the Pereirans visit Real Santander this Thursday, March 2 at 3:15 in the afternoon.