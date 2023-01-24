Carlos Yepes A.

Historically, the train has been a very important means of transportation throughout the world. It emerged as a wonderful fruit of the Industrial Revolution where it was consolidated and its true potential as a new and efficient means of transport could be registered. It is a transport system characterized by the union of a series of wagons that are pulled by a special one called a locomotive, the wagons circulate using the railways, it is undoubtedly one of the safest means of transport used for long and short passenger trips. and load.

Currently, although it is true that we can find faster and more efficient means of transport, there is no doubt that it retains many advantages over others, for example, it is a safe and low-pollution means of transport; It also stands out for its great capacity to accommodate passengers and cargo and above all its price since it is usually much cheaper than others such as the plane. Developed countries and a large number of developing countries have this means of transport and extensive rail networks, which makes it easy to travel to endless places around the world.

In Colombia, the train had its golden age until the eighties, although some sections are preserved today, it is nothing compared to what it meant until then for the development of the country. In my particular case, I remember the stories of my father who, during his student days in Bogotá, used it very frequently to travel between Neiva and Bogotá, including his return to Neiva when he finished his studies, now with us, the children and my mother. We did it on the train. The train also became a great ally of the San Pedro festivities at that time. My father for several years was in charge, by the departmental government, of organizing the election of the queen of the opita neighborhood in Bogotá, who was traveling to participate in the festival on the joy train.

The joy train became a great publicity and recreational event for several years. The Huilenses who lived in Bogotá, once elected the queen of the opita hill, they came with her in what became a great mobile carnival that lasted all day traveling and stopping by all the towns. They traveled together with bands and musicians who did not stop playing from wagon to wagon enjoying food and brandy throughout the journey, their arrival in Neiva was awaited by the departmental and municipal authorities and a large number of Neivanos who crowded into the station to see it arrive and continue sharing and enjoying this great event.

This episode alone makes us reflect on how important and strategic it would be to rehabilitate the railway from Neiva to the interior of the country. The list of benefits and opportunities that this would represent for the progress of southern Colombia would be endless. Our dwindling parliamentary class should have this rehabilitation project as a priority before the national government, which, among other things, welcomes the railway issue at the country level.

The railway network would become one more component to ensure that the department of Huila, in its northern zone, can combine, in addition to Route 45 and the possibility of river transport, using the Magdalena, a logistics node that could be complemented with a large international cargo airport. That is the future of Huila as the hinge territory of the South Colombian.