The judge publishes a second batch of documents from the Epstein case with hardly any revelations | International

Judge Releases 19 More Documents in Epstein Case

The avalanche of documents related to the civil lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre against Jeffrey Epstein’s partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, continues to grow. Just one day after releasing 40 documents, Judge this Thursday released another 19 documents with hundreds of additional pages of the summary of the lawsuit.

While the initial batch of documents revealed incriminating statements against businessmen, politicians, and even members of the royal family, the new documents are of less interest. The new batch includes transcripts of a hearing, references to medical and psychological reports on Virginia Giuffre, emails, statements of secondary witnesses, and legal motions and briefs.

However, several documents still have redacted sections, including the names of witnesses related to Epstein, adding an air of mystery to the newly released documents.

One of the emails included in the new batch reveals a conversation between Giuffre and journalist Sharon Churcher, who reported on Giuffre’s relationship with Prince Andrew. In another email, Giuffre claims that Bill Clinton went to Vanity Fair offices “and threatened them not to write sex trafficking articles about her good friend [Epstein].”

The documents also include details from another case in Florida, where two victims allege being forced to have sexual relations with celebrities, politicians, presidents, and “a well-known prime minister,” with more details about Prince Andrew’s involvement.

Overall, the new batch of documents adds little to what has already been revealed about the pedophilia and sexual abuse scandal orchestrated by Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein’s arrest in 2005 and the subsequent federal charges led to renewed interest in the scandal, with the case ultimately leading to Ghislaine Maxwell’s conviction for sex trafficking of minors and a 20-year prison sentence in June 2022.

The Miami Herald, which has been investigating the scandal, has been at the forefront of requesting the release of these documents, shedding light on the disturbing details of the Epstein case.