“The judges are afraid, there is a regime of terror”: Juan Antonio Durán

This Tuesday in the Encuentro interview with Julio Villagrán, the Sentencing Judge, Juan Antonio Durán assured that in the country the judges are afraid because there is a regime of terror that includes the Judicial system, since the inauguration of the Assembly Legislative branch that had a qualified majority as of May 1, 2021.

For Durán, the attitude of the judges is varied, since some decide not to say anything, others see the judiciary as a civil service that attends its daily activities, and the opportunists who take the side of power to be liked.

In this sense, the judge assured that the dictatorship began in the country the day the Legislative Assembly took office and removed the magistrates from the Constitutional Chamber, solely because the sentences handed down by them did not please the Government in turn.

“Article 86 says that the magistrates of the Supreme Court of Justice will be elected by the Legislative Assembly for a period of nine years, may be re-elected and will be renewed by third parties every three years”he explained.

In addition, Durán reaffirmed that the regime has monopolized all the institutions, and that the Supreme Electoral Tribunal is a key player in the issue of re-election, “it would endorse an unconstitutional matter given by a room made up of usurpers”.

Finally, the judge thanked the people for their support, but ruled out seeking political office in the country, assuring that his is the judicial one.