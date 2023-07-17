The Judiciary and In-laws Committee, the Special Committee on Political Reform, put a brake on the ‘Public Official Election Act Amendment Bill’… Plenary meeting moored :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

‘General voters who are not activists can campaign for props’ on hold



The ruling and opposition parties pointed out the provision of ‘prohibition of family gatherings, alumni meetings, and gatherings of more than 30 people during the election period’

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Choo Sang-cheol = Judiciary Committee Chairman Kim Do-eup is talking with the ruling party secretary Jeong Jeong-shik and So Byeong-cheol, the opposition party secretary, at the Legislation and Judiciary Committee plenary meeting held at the National Assembly in Yeouido, Seoul on the afternoon of the 17th. 2023.07.17. [email protected]

[서울=뉴시스] Correspondent Lee Ji-yul and Shin Jae-hyeon = The ‘Public Official Election Act Partial Amendment Act’, which eases restrictions on election campaigns, was put on hold at a plenary meeting of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee of the National Assembly on the 17th.

The Judiciary and Judiciary Committee held a plenary meeting this afternoon and submitted and deliberated the ‘Public Official Election Act Amendment Bill’, which was raised as an alternative to the chairman of the Special Committee on Political Reform (Special Committee on Political Reform) of the National Assembly, and put the resolution on hold.

Previously, on the 13th, the special committee on political reform passed an amendment to the Public Official Election Act, which aims to enable general voters, not campaigners, to campaign using props.

The amendment includes content such as shortening the prohibition period from the current ‘180 days’ before the election day to ‘120 days’ before the election day in order to expand freedom of political expression.

The National Assembly must amend the relevant provisions by the 31st to address the unconstitutionality of the provisions of the Public Official Election Act regarding election campaign regulations that the Constitutional Court has determined to be unconstitutional or unconstitutional.

However, the handling of the plenary session on the 18th became unclear as members of the ruling and opposition parties expressed concerns about the ambiguity of the bill’s provisions that day.

The ruling party pointed out the problem of the clause in Article 2 of the Local Public Enterprise Act that allowed local public corporations and full-time employees of local public corporations to campaign for elections within the party.

Rep. Jang Dong-hyuk of People’s Power said, “The party contest is also part of the election, but I don’t know if it is recognized only for this.” There is no award limit,” he said.

Among the assemblies or gatherings aimed at influencing the election during the election period, the provision that restricts the holding of meetings or gatherings with more than 30 participants, such as hometown associations, family gatherings, alumni associations, unity competitions, picnics, was also raised as a problem.

Rep. Chang pointed out, “It is difficult to find a reasonable standard.”

He said, “If the purpose is to allow gatherings of less than 30 people, all gatherings must be completely allowed.” “It is right to allow it completely, not to continue to allow it.”

Rep. Jeon Joo-hye also said, “The purpose of the Constitutional Court is to allow some freedom of assembly.” So, we need to review how to change it to suit the purpose,” he said.

Rep. Yoo Sang-beom also said, “The most important thing in legislation is the principle of clarity.” There is ample room for interpretation like this.”

Regarding the ‘rule of less than 30’, Rep. Jeong Jeong-sik, secretary of the ruling party’s judiciary committee, said, “It is a situation that has no choice but to leave it to the judgment of the court whether it is an assembly held to influence the election.” I want you to do it,” he said.

[서울=뉴시스] Correspondent Cho Sang-cheol = The ruling party secretary Jeong Jeong-sik and the opposition party secretary So Byung-cheol are talking at the general meeting of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee held at the National Assembly in Yeouido, Seoul on the afternoon of the 17th. 2023.07.17. [email protected]

The Democratic Party of Korea explained how the Special Committee for Political Reform revised the provisions while partially agreeing with the ruling party’s argument pointing out the ambiguity of the provisions of the bill.

Rep. Park Beom-gye said, “It is an election campaign to allow the primary within the party,” and “There is no election campaign as great as that. It is different from asking the general public to do it. ” he pointed out.

Rep. Park Yong-jin also said, “Even though the situation does not cause inconvenience to the people or our voters or significantly affect the election, if the law is made like this, the power of the National Election Commission will be strengthened, and if the National Election Commission makes a complaint, only the prosecution’s authority will be strengthened.” I was concerned.

However, Democratic Party lawmaker So Byung-cheol, secretary of the opposition party of the Judiciary and Judiciary Committee, said, “The Constitutional Court said in its decision that ‘it goes against the principle of criminal legality and the principle of clarity,’ so the special committee specifically identified 30 or 50 people at a specific time. Since the scope was determined by legislative policy and political decisions, it is necessary to be cautious about re-discussing that part at the judiciary committee.”

Rep. Kim Young-bae, secretary of the opposition party of the Special Reform Committee, also said, “There is a by-election for the head of Gangseo-gu in early October, and if this law is not passed, there are practical problems such as holding elections without legal provisions because it will become ineffective. , and the Special Committee for Jeonggae made a proposal and put it on the Judiciary Committee.”

At the end of the discussion between the ruling and opposition parties, Kim Do-eup, head of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee of the People’s Power, said, “Item 10 of the agenda (amendment to the Public Official Election Act) will be pending at the plenary meeting for in-depth discussion.”

However, the ruling and opposition parties decided to continue discussions to resolve the issue through consultations between secretaries until the plenary meeting was over that day. This is because the criteria for applying the by-election for the mayor of Gangseo-gu, Seoul, which will be held in October, may change depending on the timing of the passage of the amendment.

Chairman Kim said, “In relation to the Gangseo-gu chief’s by-election to be held in October, it is said that there is also a question of whether or not August 1 is applied on a 180-day basis.” The discussion is proceeding with discussions between secretaries about the matter, and if a conclusion can be reached by the end of the plenary meeting, it will be dealt with.”

