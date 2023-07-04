The jump of Natalia Linares that pulverized a 13-year record

In a historic performance, the Vallenato athlete Natalia Carolina Linares González took gold in the long jump at the San Salvador 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games.

Linares reached a mark of 6 meters and 86 centimeters, thus surpassing the old record of 6.67 held by Trinidadian athlete Rhonda Watkins.

At just 20 years old, Linares became the youngest competitor and landed her winning jump on her first attempt. Her subsequent jumps were 6.34; 6.50; 6.35 and 6.54 meters.

Watkins’ previous mark was set on July 30, 2010 at the Central American and Caribbean Games in Puerto Rico. Therefore, it took 13 years for an athlete to surpass that record.

Gold, record in Central American and the Caribbean, minimum mark for the World Cup in Budapest and for the Olympic Games. Natalia Linares had a record of 6.86, in the long jump of San Salvador 2023, a magical night that makes an entire country proud.

Linares surpassed the mark of the athlete from Trinidad and Tobago by 19 centimeters.

In the Valledupar 2022 event, Natalia managed to jump 6 meters and 68 centimeters, leaving her mark by surpassing Caterine Ibargüen’s record of 6.54 meters.

The world record still belongs to Galina Chistyakova, an athlete from the Soviet Union, who achieved a jump of 7.52 meters at the world championships in Leningrad (present-day Saint Petersburg) on ​​June 11, 1988.

FOR SPORTS

