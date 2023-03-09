Led by his brand new reinforcement, Juan Fernando Quintero, Junior debuts today in the South American Cup visiting Deportes Tolima, in a one-match duel for a place in the group stage of the tournament.

Accustomed to representing Colombia in international tournaments, Pijaos and Tiburones, who are going through a bad start to the local season, will collide starting at 7:00 pm at the Manuel Murillo Toro Stadium in Ibagué.

The match will be decisive for the future of coaches Hernán Torres and Arturo Torres, who are reeling on the Tolima and Junior benches, respectively, with identical campaigns of six points in six games that have them in the basement of the league.

“In a game like this, the player doesn’t need motivation. We are all, including the coaching staff, very anxious and wanting to do everything right”, dReyes said to the press after getting his first win of the season (1-0 to Equidad) over the weekend.

With a list of stars such as former Milan Carlos Bacca and the talented former River Juan Fernando Quintero, Junior has disappointed his demanding fans and the press is already slipping possible replacements for coach Reyes, who recently said goodbye to starting defender Dany Rosero, signed by the Kansas City of the United States.

“We must put aside the subject of the League. This is an international tournament, where it is a unique game”, said shark winger Omar Albornoz, with a past in Tolima.

After several years occupying the top positions in the local competition under the leadership of Torres, Tolima is going through a five-game pothole without winning in 2023.

“When the team doesn’t work or doesn’t get the results, the coach is always to blame and that’s the truth of football,” admitted Torres.

“I am calm because I am doing my job honestly with transparency and intensity,” he added.

Meanwhile, Deportivo Cuenca will play a final against an Emelec beaten in the local tournament, in the duel of Ecuadorians for the South American.

The match will be played at the George Capwell stadium in the hot Guayaquil, starting at 7:00 p.m.

“We are a humble team, very hard-working, for many members it is the first time that we are going to play the Cup and (there is no) greater motivation than that,” Argentine midfielder Rodrigo Melo said at a press conference.

The “Southern Express” will try to heal the wound left by its most recent presentation in the Ecuadorian soccer championship. The Cuencanos fell 3-1 against the recently promoted Libertad.

With two previous participations in the Suramericana, in 2017 and 2018, Deportivo Cuenca has the “best” spirits to face Emelec, Melo said.

The home owners, for their part, will defend their fort tooth and nail at the hands of Argentine coach Miguel Rondelli, who joined the club for this season.

The start of Emelec has been run over. A 2-0 victory against Libertad and a 2-1 loss against Orense in the local tournament tarnished the image of the former champion, who has not lifted a cup for five years.

The meeting will be directed by the Argentinian Yael Falcón, who will be accompanied by his compatriots Maximiliano del Yesso and José Savorani.

On the other hand, the veteran Uruguayan coach Jorge Fossati makes his debut at the helm of the popular Universitario against Cienciano del Cusco to define among Peruvians a pass to the group stage of the South American Cup.

In his first match with ‘U’, one of the most popular teams in Peru, the former Uruguayan coach will seek to start his era with a victory in the South American Cup.

The 70-year-old coach became champion of the 2009 Copa Suramericana and the Recopa Sudamericana of the same year with the Ecuadorian Liga de Quito.

The ‘U’ comes to the duel with a 1-0 victory against Melgar in the Apertura tournament where it is in tenth place.

With 98 years of foundation, Universitario will play its eighth South American Cup. In 2016 they were eliminated with a 6-1 aggregate by the Ecuadorian Emelec.