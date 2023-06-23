The Justice of Mexico paves the way for the right to abortion throughout the country

So far, the voluntary termination of pregnancy is fully legalized in 11 states.

The Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation of Mexico issued a ruling that paves the way for the legalization of abortion throughout the country, establishing that “the mere quality of woman or person with the capacity to gestate It is enough to claim through an amparo lawsuit the unconstitutionality of articles that penalize abortion.

The decision of the First Chamber, issued last Wednesday, is considered as a step to decriminalize the voluntary interruption of pregnancy in the nation as a whole, which currently contemplates different regulatory frameworks in each of its states.

With four votes in favor and only one against, the Court established that the current regulations that penalize abortion “affect the cultural and social meaning of the rights of women and people with the capacity to gestate, contributing to build a adverse social imaginary for the exercise of their human rights«.

Thus, it considers that these laws “they promote the belief about the ethical impropriety of abortion”increase the stigma on those who request a voluntary termination of pregnancy “from stereotypical and discriminatory notions and conceptions”, while “generating fear in health professionals”.

Taken together, these legislative obstacles – estimated the court – can “cause inequality in the provision of health services.”

In addition, the Chamber also considers that these rules limit women’s rights and people with the capacity to gestate reproductive autonomy, life, non-discrimination, health and personal integrity.

The High Court also holds that there is a “discriminatory message” for these people, even if they do not have an ongoing pregnancy, “which impacts their right to choose their life plan and their sexual and reproductive rights.”

The new ruling comes after on September 7, 2021 the Supreme Court, with the unanimity of 10 magistrates, concluded that the criminalization of abortion is unconstitutional because it protects women and pregnant people, and violates their right to decide on their own lives.

However, this progress was slowed down by the need for the states to legislate in this sense, in the absence of the federal Congress passing a national law, something that has not yet been considered.

Until now abortion is legalized in the states of Baja California, Baja California Sur, Mexico City, Coahuila, Colima, Guerrero, Hidalgo, Oaxaca, Quintana Roo, Sinaloa and Veracruz, where it can be performed without any justification within a defined period, generally between 12 and 13 weeks of gestation.

In the rest of the country abortion is legal rape casewhile in most states there are laws of assumptions that include the serious risk to the life or health of the mother and malformations of the fetus.

Some states include imprudential abortion, gynecological disorder, forced insemination or economic causes as assumptions. In several states, the voluntary interruption of pregnancy is prohibited in case of danger to the life of the mother.

