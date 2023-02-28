Colombia faces a period of challenges and uncertainty this year due to low growth projections. Julian Sanchez, co-founder of Bidda, a consultancy specialized in customer service, says that the post-pandemic business universe is facing a dynamic of accelerated digital transformation, where users demand more and better experiences when defining a purchase. So it is necessary for companies to implement technologies that respond to this behavior and to leverage innovations such as artificial intelligence, the cloud and the blockchain, to improve their services.

He points out that, just as the acquisition of tools and the digitization of processes are accelerated, key triggers are also activated to be able to carry them out, such as security. This is and will always be a fundamental factor in a company’s decision making.

He maintains that with such a changing context and facing such great challenges in themselves, the business ecosystem is immersed in the commitment to develop experiences and initiatives that make its position clear in the face of reality. Just as companies expect a response from their customers, they also require companies to have a clear position that allows them to trust and feel calm.

“One of the most common mistakes in customer service areas is to perform completely separately, without sharing information and developing closer internal methodologies that allow better communication between them. Be careful: the process of a client does not end in a purchase, and finally that ‘journey’ or path of the client is not linear either ”Sanchez explains.

According to an internal analysis by Bidda, a consultancy that reported growth of 13% in the last year, in Colombia the sectors with the greatest experience and security challenges are health and finance, followed by education and retail, which “every they face more challenges of opening contactability channels”.