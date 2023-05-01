The Khartoum state government extends the Eid al-Fitr holiday indefinitely

Sudani Net:

The General Secretariat of the Government of Khartoum State issued an administrative circular extending the Eid Al-Fitr holiday for an indefinite period.

And in a previous circular of the Council of Ministers, the end of the Eid holiday was specified yesterday, provided that workers work on Sunday.

“And with regard to the security conditions in which Khartoum lives, it was decided that all workers in the various units of the state will be on an official holiday until further notice.”

The statement indicated that this “does not include the crisis management operations rooms and the departments of vital service facilities in the ministries and localities.”

