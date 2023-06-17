The Kiel Week is officially open | > – News – Schleswig-Holstein

Status: 06/17/2023 8:04 p.m Traditionally with a ship’s horn and ship’s bell, this year’s Kiel Week was officially opened on Saturday evening by Mayor Ulf Kaempfer and Prime Minister Daniel Günther. Three million visitors are expected to attend the big sailing event in the state capital by June 25th.

The Prime Minister of the West African island state of Cape Verde, José Ulisses de Pina Correia e Silva and Elin from Sesame Street, according to old tradition, sounded the maritime cast-off signal “long-short-short-long” on the town hall square with the typhon. The traditional “glazing” of the opening ceremony – three double strikes and a single strike of a ship’s bell – was previously carried out by Schleswig-Holstein’s Prime Minister Daniel Günther (CDU). He was joined by Samson from Sesame Street – the TV show turns 50. Extreme sailor Boris Herrmann was connected via video from the Ocean Race of the sailors.

“Are you in the mood for the Kiel Week?” Günther called twice to the thousands on the fully occupied town hall market. The reaction was clear: you have. “It’s fantastic to be here,” said Correia e Silva. “All this exceeds my expectations.” The head of government said his country wanted to be represented at the Kieler Woche on the international market next year.

Thousands of people at the start on the fjord

Hours before the official opening, thousands of people strolled through the Kiel Week in the best weather. “It seems to be a very good week,” said a city spokeswoman. Kiel’s Lord Mayor Ulf Kampfer (SPD) promises for the next nine days: “Everything we know and love about Kiel Week will be there – but we’re going to top it off on many things.”

Until the final fireworks on Sunday next week, the city expects several million guests from all over the world to the largest summer festival in Northern Europe and major sailing event.

Lord Mayor Kampfer: Inclusion in practice at Kieler Woche

What is particularly important to the city of Kiel this year became clear at the official opening, because Elin from “Sesame Street” was on the stage: The newcomer to the popular television show is in a wheelchair. The Kiel Week 2023 is all about active inclusion, Kampfer commented on the selection of the guest stars.

By the buddy network In addition, people with disabilities should be provided with a voluntary partner so that they can take part in events. Separate accompanying trips for wheelchair users are also offered for the regattas.

The police rely on a tried-and-tested operational concept

According to the police in Kiel, it is well positioned to ensure that all visitors to Kiel Week have a peaceful stay. This is to be ensured by three mobile guards at the main station, at the Kleinen Kiel and at the Kiellinie at the Ostseekai, as well as extensive foot squadrons. In addition, the police had already issued a ban on staying in the event areas against several people who had recently become the focus of the police due to violent behavior.

Drivers have to be prepared for roadblocks and speed limits in the city center during the Kiel Week. Some streets around Rathausplatz and the Kiellinie should also remain completely closed to trucks. Event sites are also secured by so-called big bags.

See also Allermöhe: man drowns in bathing lake | > - News

Schleswig-Holstein’s largest folk festival also has a lot to offer for the little ones. An overview of what the Kiel Week has to offer for children.

From June 17th to 25th, 2023, the Kiel Week offers an extensive program. The overview and reports from the highlights.

Awareness teams protection concept: Kiel Week should be even safer

In addition, trained so-called awareness teams are on the move in all event areas during the Kiel Week. Recognizable by their purple vests, they can be approached at any time if people feel unsafe in certain situations, need help or observe situations that seem strange to them. The teams can also be reached via QR codes on posters if none are in sight. Retreat rooms for the care of people seeking protection are also available on the entire Kiel Week site.

At the Ostseekai, the medical service takes care of those who have been injured but do not need to be taken to the hospital as an emergency. The clinics should not be burdened in this way.

Further information

Since 2014, Maike Wiechmann has been the artistic director of the varied activities for children on the Krusenkupplung during Kiel Week.

The winning design comes from the design duo Dirk Laucke and Johanna Siebein. They prevailed against 14 competitors.

See also Crash on the Castellana, eight people involved: 8-year-old boy injured

From June 17th to 25th, 2023, the Kiel Week offers an extensive program. The overview and reports from the highlights.

