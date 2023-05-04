The KiKaninchen can now also speak Sorbian

The KiRabbit of the children’s channel KiKa has already learned many languages. In addition to English, Frisian and Hungarian, they now also speak Upper Sorbian. 15 short films with the little blue rabbit are on the Internet platform of the KiKanichen available. The Sorbian version celebrated its premiere in front of an expert audience in the MDR studio in Bautzen: a kindergarten group from the Sorbian day-care center “Jan Radyserb-Wjela” in Bautzen was the first to be able to follow the adventures of KiKanukl in Sorbian.

With KiKanukl, Sorbian should become more natural

The idea of ​​a Sorbian-speaking KiRabbit came up in the KiKa editorial office in Erfurt. The project was well received by the colleagues from Sorbian Broadcasting in the MDR Studio in Bautzen. One of them is Andrea Keschke, who coordinated the project on site. She hopes that the little premiere guests will tell their friends about the Sorbian KiKanukl. Because if even the KiRabbit speaks Sorbian, the language will become more natural for them.

When the children see that it is not only the teachers or the neighbors who speak Sorbian, but even the KiRabbit, then it becomes more natural for them. That’s where we need to get to.

Andrea Keschke

