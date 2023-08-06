Home » The King of Fighters 13: Global Match has a release date on PS4 and Nintendo Switch
by admin
The King of Fighters 13: Global Match has finally a exit date officer on PS4 e Nintendo Switchannounced by SNK with a new trailer: the game will be available starting November 16th.

Announced last April, The King of Fighters 13: Global Match is presented as an improved edition of the episode originally released in 2010, equipped in this case with enhanced online multiplayer and netcode rollback.

A paradise for KOF enthusiasts

Reduce da due beta test, The King of Fighters 13: Global Match ripropone una success formula for SNK, which thanks to this type of reissue can capture the attention of long-time fans.

In fact, these users are offered the opportunity to try their hand at one extended version of the original fighting game, specifically equipped with new online features that enhance PvP also thanks to a zero latency.

