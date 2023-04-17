The King presides over the revival of Laylat al-Qadr at the Hassan II Mosque

Hespress- and P.S

The Ministry of Royal Palaces, Ceremonies and Decorations announced that the Commander of the Faithful, King Mohammed VI, will preside this evening, Monday, a ceremony to commemorate the blessed Night of Destiny, at the Hassan II Mosque in Casablanca.

The following is a statement from the Ministry of Royal Palaces, Ceremonies and Decorations in this regard:

“The Ministry of Royal Palaces, Protocols, and Decorations announces that the Commander of the Faithful, His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God grant him victory and support, will preside on Monday evening, the 26th of Ramadan 1444 AH, corresponding to April 17, 2023 AD, the ceremony of reviving the blessed Night of Decree at the Hassan II Mosque in Casablanca.

The religious ceremony will be broadcast live on radio and television at the time of the evening prayer call.