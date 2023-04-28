Home » The Kingdom’s embassy in Burkina Faso intensifies its efforts to search for two Moroccan cyclists who disappeared under mysterious circumstances.
The Moroccan embassy in Ouagadougou said that it is working in close coordination with all the competent authorities regarding the issue of the disappearance of two Moroccan cyclists several days ago on the border between Burkina Faso and Niger.

The embassy confirmed to MAP that all the interests of the Kingdom’s representative are making tremendous efforts, in close coordination with the competent Burkinabian authorities, to search for the two riders who are considered missing on the border between Burkina Faso and Niger, adding that the goal is to determine their whereabouts, or know, and from their sources. reliable, whether they had left this West African country.

No information has been obtained regarding the Moroccan riders, Abd al-Rahman al-Sarhani and Driss Fathi, since they entered Burkina Faso from Côte d’Ivoire, where they headed towards Niger.

One of the riders had posted a video clip on his Facebook page on March 29, in which he indicated that he was heading towards Burkina Faso, from the northeastern regions that have been living since 2015 in a spiral of violence behind which armed terrorist groups linked to Al Qaeda and the Islamic State organization are behind.

The Association of Cyclists in Souss Massa launched an appeal on social media regarding the disappearance of these two riders.

The two Moroccan riders, Abd al-Rahman al-Sarhani, 65, a retired professor of Islamic education, and Driss Fathi, a 37-year-old merchant, left Morocco on January 19. Where they crossed the Karkarat crossing in the south of the Kingdom with their bikes towards Mauritania, and from there towards other African countries.

It should be noted that the Moroccan Embassy in Burkina Faso is in constant contact with the riders’ family members, as it placed at their disposal the following phone number: +22606418080.

It is noteworthy that the cyclist Youssef Betawi, who presented himself as a friend of the missing cyclists, had gone on Tuesday, April 25th, to the Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in Burkina Faso for advice on his adventure in Africa, where he praised the efforts made by all the Kingdom’s embassies in the Sahel and West Africa, including That is the Moroccan embassy in Ouagadougou, to reveal the fate of the Moroccan riders.

This preemptive initiative of this adventurer was greatly appreciated by the embassy officials who advised him, taking into account the current circumstances, to stop continuing his journey that would have led him to Niger, Chad and Sudan.

It is noteworthy that the violence in Burkina Faso has killed more than 10,000 civilians and military personnel, in addition to nearly two million displaced persons, according to non-governmental organizations.

