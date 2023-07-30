Home » The Kings League has a new champion
The Kings League has a new champion

The Kings League came to an end in a final full of emotions between ‘XBuyer Team’ vs ‘El Barrio’. The game had to be decided on the kicks from the penalty spot, it had great emotions.

Adri Contreras’s team started ahead on the scoreboard after barely five minutes into the game, but XBuyer Team quickly turned it around and tied the game. Later the game had all the ingredients, from controversies over penalties not called and a questioned VAR. In the end it was a 4-4 draw that had to be decided from the kicks from the penalty mark.

With outstanding performances from the goalkeepers, the final went to ‘XBuyer Team’ with a score of 1-2.

In this way, ‘XBuyer Team’ establishes itself as the new king of the second Kings League tournament, owned by former footballer Gerard Piqué.

