News

“The Kings of the World”, at the Comfama Theater

If you have not yet seen this award-winning film directed by Laura Mora, a local director who is making history, here is an opportunity: you can attend the Comfama Theater and before or after the screening, enjoy the center, walk, look at the people and maybe eat or drink something delicious.

  • Day and hour: Saturday, January 14, at 5 pm
  • Place: Comfama Alfonso Restrepo Moreno Theater, calle 48 # 43 – 87, San Ignacio building, 4th floor
  • More information: https://latiquetera.com/site/cine-comfama/events/view/los-reyes-teatro-comfama
