The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Russia will need additional measures to ensure its security after Finland joins NATO.

The Kremlin stressed that Finland’s accession to NATO does not enhance stability and security in Europe, but rather poses a threat to Russia.

The Kremlin stressed, in a statement, that Moscow does not see any prospects for talks on Ukraine yet.

The statement indicated that the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, today, Wednesday, will be devoted to bilateral issues and common security concerns.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

