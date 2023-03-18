CULTURAL

With the aim of celebrating the beginning of the new time of fire and the Andean worldview, the celebration of Pawkar Raymi and Mushuck Nina will take place in the community of La Moya in Riobamba.

Agenda Pawkar Festival 2023-Piedad Zurita President of the Native Art Foundation

Within the lunar calendar, this celebration represents the beginning of a new time and they have gradually recovered over the years; Thanks to the contribution of people, this festival is a tradition for the culture of indigenous peoples and nationalities. “Over time, the communities have given great value and importance to these celebrations; We started 24 years ago revitalizing the Pawkar Raymi in Flores in the Puchoguayabin community and from there we have not stopped, we continue to influence this ceremony from the Andean worldview” mentioned Piedad Zurita, president of the Native Art Foundation.

This party will take place on Sunday, March 19, 2023 and offers a wide agenda to locals and strangers; It is intended to demystify all the symbolic load that other cultures have left in Ecuadorian lands such as that of the Spanish. This event will take place under the coordination and organization of the La Moya community, Native Art Foundation, Ecua Tour Tourism Agency, Provincial Council and the House of Culture, offering various activities such as: singing to Chimborazo; walk and celebration of the Paukar Raymi; craft and gastronomic fair, and finally a community tourism workshop.

The Pawkar Raymi is an ancient Andean religious celebration and is celebrated in honor of Pachacámac. The preparations begin from the month of January to the month of March. Despite the years of history, Zurita assures that at present there is a lack of knowledge of the ancestral culture. “In recent years there has been a very biased education system, colonialism has been the main factor that has disconnected us from our culture, even to the point of being ashamed of what we are, that is why I celebrate the 2008 constitution, because from there they begin to create a level of awareness of what we are as an identity and accept that we are a multicultural and multinational country”.

In addition, I invite each one of the people to attend this cultural festival: “it is necessary to recover our culture and we have started in the classroom, now it is nice to see the children learn about our history, it is for this reason that I invite everyone to go to this celebrity; take your families, children, friends and be part of the encounter with our Pachamama” she concluded.