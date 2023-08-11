The La Perla group does not pay wages to 350 workers — Companies

“Unacceptable”. The judgment of the president of the is clear Emilia Romagna region, Stefano Bonacciniand the regional councilor for economic development, Vincenzo necklaceon non-payment of salaries to group employees The Perla of Bologna, owned by the Dutch fund Tinsbased in London, controlled by the German financier Lars Windhorst.

“This decision taken by the company – explain the president Bonaccini and the councilor Colla – is one blatant violation of the commitments undertaken by the owners with the institutions, the Region in the first place, and with the trade unions”.

Hence, the unconditional agreement of the Emilia-Romagna Region to the request made by the trade unions al Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy to urgently convene a table on the matter involving a historical and quality brand of national production in the lingerie sector, which employs 350 people.

Maximum attention to the work

“It is unthinkable to leave these workers without certainties for their future – continue Bonaccini and Colla – just as it is unacceptable to tolerate that the property has not kept any of the commitments it had undertaken”.

“Already at the beginning of July we had written to the ministry to ask to convene an urgent meeting with the owners, the institutions and the trade union organizations – close the president of the Region and the councilor for economic development – Because it is essential to find solutions that save the production site, the value of the La Perla brand and jobs. We have not yet been summoned by the ministry, and we are amazed by this lack of attention from the government. We forcefully renew the request to convene the ministerial table, because it is not possible to linger any longer”.