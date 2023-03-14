The Minister of Labor, Gloria Inés Ramírez, has held bilateral meetings with labor unions and production unions to review point by point and adjust some details of the proposals regarding the labor and pension world.

The National Government and the main trade union centers such as the Colombian Confederation of Workers (CTC)the Central Unitaria de Trabajadores (CUT), the General Confederation of Labor (CGT) and the confederations of pensioners, advance in the last details for the construction of the texts of the labor and pension reformswhich will be discussed in the Permanent Commission for the Agreement on Salary and Labor Policies, made up of employers, unions and the government.

“We are working with the labor unions and pensioner confederations on the draft prepared by the Labor Reform Subcommittee, and effectively doing his best to carry a bill to the great agreement table that dignifies the workers”, pointed out the Minister of Labor, Gloria Inés Ramírez.

For the Secretary General of the CUT, Fabio Arias, the labor and pension reforms are being built in a historic way in the midst of true social dialogue.

“We hope that something that has never existed in Colombia comes out of these conversations, a true social dialogue, which allows progress in rightsespecially for the workers,” he stressed.

“Through dialogue and agreement, agreements must be reached to have a better, more equitable country and a more just and egalitarian society,” said the CGT representative, Nidia Tarazona.

“The Confederation of Colombian Workers, CTC, is part of the Government of Change and hopes to agree on the best reform for the workers of Colombia”, pointed out the representative of the Legal Secretariat of the CTC, Natalia Ilis.

The pensioners’ confederations, for their part, hope that the reforms respond to the needs to promote labor formalization:

“The confederations are in unity of action, participating in these reforms, and we consider that the best pension reform is the labor reform,” said the representative of International Affairs of the Democratic Confederation of Pensioners, María Cabrera.

“We are working together with the production unions, labor unions and the National Government to reach an agreement,” said Rubén Mejía from the Confederation of Pensioners of Colombia.

The subcommittees where the reforms have been discussed were installed at the initiative of the Government of Change, since last October 24, 2022, that is, about five months as a fundamental tool of the tripartite dialogue to bring to the congressbills in a unified and concerted manner.

