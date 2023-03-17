After a mobilization through the streets of Bogotá, Vice President Francia Marquez and Minister of Labor Gloria Inés Ramírez formally filed the labor reform bill before Congress.

“Today we can say with certainty that we have the most ambitious labor reform of this century, with pride I can say that with a dialogue approach which is clearly identified in the bill that we file today,” said Minister Ramírez.

For his part, the president of the Central Unitaria de Trabajadores (CUT), Francisco Maltés pointed out thatThis initiative transforms the working conditions of Colombians.

“This labor reform must be the beginning of transformations in the world of work so that Colombian workers have the rights that have been denied to them in the last 30 years,” he said.

It should be noted that on this occasion the CUT supported the initiative that favors employees and that is why Percy Oyola, president of the General Confederation of Labor (CGT) classified the bill as “a historic reform.”

“Having been able to participate in the construction of a labor reform beyond the fact that we had achieved 100% of what we proposed at a given moment,” said Oyola, adding that from different unions they hope with this project, “to have the best labor law for the 21st century where the protagonists are young people”, he stated.

The labor reform project is made up of 80 articles and is based on four fundamental axes:

a) Fulfillment of the government program of President Gustavo Petro.

The government program of President Gustavo Petro promised to issue the labor statute (Art. 53 CN) and nullify the adverse economic consequences for the working class (nighttime and Sunday surcharges, lower dismissal costs).

In addition, the President has insisted on the need to guarantee labor stability, not only as a principle and right, but also as a way of dignifying work. That is why we propose an indefinite-term employment contract as a general rule, due process prior to dismissal, limits to defined-term contracts and outsourcing.

b) Compliance with article 53 of the Political Constitution of Colombia.

The primary constituent for 32 years promised (and ordered) the Congress of the republic, the issuance of a Labor Statute (which, according to Colombian jurisprudence does not mean “statutory law”) to guarantee at least 9 principles, which, before the legislative omission, has been widely developed by the Colombian high courts that, moreover, have urged the congress on different occasions to fulfill said mandate. Positivizing these judicial decisions guarantee legal security and social peace.

c) Compliance with international obligations subscribed by Colombia.

Colombia, of long standing, has signed international labor agreements, it also joined the OECD and signed free trade agreements with the US, Canada and the European Union in which commitments in labor matters that we have the obligation to fulfill.

The OECD, for example, has pointed out that outsourcing phenomena increase inequality and has also highlighted the excessive working hours that Colombians work. The ILO, for its part, has recommended for many years the elimination of collective agreements, guaranteeing collective bargaining at different levels from that of the company, and harmonizing the right to strike in accordance with international standards. All of them, trading partners, the OECD and the ILO have recommended that Colombia strengthen unions, expand the coverage of collective bargaining and eliminate obstacles to strikes.

d) Changes in the world of work.

The world of work changes, continues to change and is reorganized, new forms have arrived, such as platform work, which needs to be regulated, following international normative and jurisprudential experiences. In this regard, it is important to remember that, in terms of work on platforms, the government program of President Gustavo Petro included labor rights for workers in this new way of working.

The reform also addresses the issue of energy and technological transition and the role of workers and their organizations in that transition. Also rights for migrant workers.

Content of the reform:

1- Statement of the constitutional principles and those of the International Labor Organization

2- Individual Labor Law:

to. Employment stability

b. Limits to illegal outsourcing

c. Reduction of gender gaps.

d. Return the rights of law 789/02 (Night shift from 6 pm, Sunday surcharges of 100% and increase in severance pay)

and. platform work

F. Farm work.

g. Apprenticeship contract.

h. migrant labor

3- Collective Labor Law.

to. Reduce union fragmentation (as proposed by the OECD)

b. Expand collective bargaining to levels beyond the company. (Recommended by OECD and ILO convention 154)

c. Expand the right to strike (as recommended by the OECD and ILO)

Objectives of the reform:

– Promote formalization in sectors such as platforms, domestic work and rural work.

– Reduce gender gaps

– Strengthen social actors, especially workers’ organizations.

– Humanize work.

– Guarantee the social effectiveness of the labor law.

– To positivize labor and labor constitutional jurisprudence.