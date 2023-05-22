The laboratory dedicated to updating E-leadership profiles is underway

The first meeting of the laboratory was held on Friday 19 May at the headquarters of the Agency for Digital Italy “E-Leadership Profile Update” launched as part of the RTD support activity in line with the actions envisaged in the Three-Year Plan for Information Technology in the PA.

the initiative, launched at Forum PA 2023 in a talk dedicated to the theme of digital skillsinvolves 17 between Central Administrations, Regions, Provinces, Metropolitan Cities, Municipalities and Unions of Municipalities and is divided into a series of online and face-to-face meetings.

The goal is to understand which digital skills are necessary within a PA and which are the updating paths necessary for the definition of E-Leadership profiles and skills.

During the first day, the administrations present, divided into working groups, exchanged views and explored the organizational models and processes adopted in the management of the RTD Office.

The reflections and ideas that emerged in this first appointment represent the starting point for analyzing the current state of digital skills, the gap encountered and the need for updating and training, topics that will be analyzed in the next workshop appointments.