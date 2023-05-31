The laboratory on the appointment of the RTD in associated form comes to life

The work of the laboratory, activated by the Agency for Digital Italy, continues for the appointment of the Digital Transition Manager (RTD) in associated form.

AgID has in fact created this laboratory with the aim of opening channels of dialogue with the Administrations that can stimulate discussion, enhance experiences, share knowledge and planning, also through community spaces, and provide them with support in implementing the obligations concerning the figure of the RTD.

The work of the second operational meeting took place on Thursday 25 May in which the Department of Regional Affairs and Autonomies of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers and ANCI also took part, underlining the importance of making operational tools available for small, medium and large organizations that intend to start an association process. There were also several territorial administrations present, which highlighted the usefulness of these laboratory initiatives to expand opportunities and consolidate the role of the RTD.

An initial mapping of needs and experiences of appointment of the RTD in associated form was carried out with the participants of the laboratory. Among the activities scheduled for the next few weeks, there will also be the start of work on preparing a specific Vademecum.