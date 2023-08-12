The labyrinth of a ‘stalker’ colonel

The Superior Court of Neiva denied the appeal of an annulment that sought to dismiss the accusation proposed by the Prosecutor’s Office against the police officer.

Very soon the Third Criminal Court of the Neiva Circuit will define the legal situation of the former commander of the Huila Police Department, Colonel Óscar Efraín Pinzón Moreno, who is accused of harassing patrol officer Ana Milena Cruz Rayo for sexual purposes.

Colonel Pinzón, who was removed from office, has been facing an unstoppable oral trial since November 2021, which had an unusual pause on June 15 when his defense alleged that there was a nullity in all the proceedings, since the prosecution’s accusation it lacked precision on the date on which the uniformed officer committed the alleged punishable conduct.

“The lawyer explains that the absence of a specific indication of the time of the execution of the criminal conduct violates the right to defense. This flaw prevents locating where the alleged perpetrator was. He alleges that this precision is transcendental to establish his theory of the case in the face of the many occupations and issues attended by his principal in those calendas ”, indicates the providence.

The truth was that on August 31, 2020, the colonel had to face the unfortunate call of the Prosecutor’s Office to respond in the process that he was accused of having taken advantage of his superiority and position to harass, persecute, harass and harass for sexual purposes. to his subordinate, the patrol car Cruz Rayo. Thus, they charged him with “sexual harassment in a successive homogeneous contest.”

The truth was that the hearing judge denied the proposed annulment, which is why he processed it in the Court of Neiva, who also ruled out this possibility.

The denial of the appeal

After the denial of the appeal by the Superior Court of Neiva, Colonel Pinzón’s trial will continue its course normally and it is most likely that this year it will be decided in court whether he is a harasser or not.

“Thus, if the indictment and what was stated by the prosecutor at the hearing for its formulation conforms the complex act of that proceeding, if that formulation constitutes the punitive claim of the State with the assumptions to be demonstrated in the oral debate to deliver the ruling in the specified terms, and if it contains what was demanded by the hearing judge, it is indisputable that it cannot be null and void at all. This, because it is a request made to the judge, the accusation could in no way be null and the “sanction” for its mistake, for the lack of demonstration of the facts reviewed, will constitute its dismissal in the ruling, “said the Court.

“Here the nullity incident was proposed in the oral trial and, in turn, the concerns

The questions raised by the defense were never formulated at the proper opportunity, that is, at the accusation hearing. It is that scenario where the Law allows the public prosecutor, the defense or the victim to make the necessary observations, if they observe omitted the requirements of article 337 of the CPP Submitting them later is to do so extemporaneously.

A delaying strategy of the process?

In the suspicious thinking of any connoisseur of criminal law, he could consider that the proposed annulment is a strategy to delay the process to gain an advantage, well, this is what the Court raised when resolving this appeal, and it did so forcefully:

“In this type of action, that is, ostensibly unfounded and irrelevant, it is not at all optional but rather mandatory that the judge, in his capacity as director of the process, subject to the content of article 139 – 1 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, order their rejection outright under an order that is in no way susceptible to appeals, since they clearly tend to hinder or delay the action, therefore, the Chamber must refrain from ruling”.

The facts in which the alleged abuse occurred

The story of this alleged crime began in 2016. According to the evidence, the patrol officer Ana Milena denounced that the colonel harassed her with WhatsApp messages and personally. Everything seems to indicate that this occurred until the following year, 2017.

In the complaint that she presented to the Prosecutor’s Office on February 21, 2018, the patrol officer said that by mid-2016 she was serving as secretary to another officer in Huila, but by orders given by Colonel Pinzón Moreno, she also had to work mandatory and it was to attend the meetings in which he had to see him directly, the accused colonel.

For Ana Milena, her immediate boss -for whom she fulfilled direct functions-, asked her to go to Pinzón with some homicide folders, where she felt intimidated. According to her account, that was the first time she felt uncomfortable. After this fact, she began to write to him on WhatsApp insistently by the colonel.

The patrolwoman recounted at the time that the officer made her go up to his office to give him information about her duties, but he took advantage of this space to make advances on her.

According to Ana Milena, he told her: “he was not going to rest until he had something with her.” Thus, she asked him for respect but her insistence did not stop. Apparently an audio account of the uncomfortable moments that the patrol boat, the Colonel’s subordinate, had to go through.

The Colonel’s Messages

In the audios, which circulated on WhatsApp at the time, the uniformed man tells the patrol car that he does not lose hope of “having something” with her. “Ana, look, I don’t lose hope of having something with you.”

-“And it’s not going to happen”- she tells him.

Through an official letter dated February 14, 2018, addressed to General Jorge Hernando Nieto Rojas, then General Director of the Police, the patrol boat expressed in detail how the Police Commander in Huila, with these insinuations, violated his dignity as women. Nine pages were enough to denounce the famous colonel.

The offensive was not long in coming, according to the account of the Prosecutor’s Office, the physical and mental health of the 28-year-old woman was diminished since she began to be discriminated against by fellow police officers, and even by the priest of the institution.

A lieutenant’s complaint

The retired lieutenant, in 2018 commented on the Blu Radio station, that “it generated a blanket of doubt from all the subordinates” of the officer who changed his private secretaries to order that the patrol officer Ana Milena Cruz “spend practically 24 hours with him”.

The Superior Court of Neiva was emphatic that it should stop the delaying actions.

The lieutenant added on the station that “it was the popular voice of all of us who were part of the command of those types of insinuations or harassment” that Colonel Pinzón had towards the patrol boat Cruz, because he is “a despotic person, a sour person, a rude person with subordinates, and with her he had an obvious deal. You know when another man is flirting and bothering a girl.”

According to his testimony, Colonel Pinzón “ordered him to be by his side. That even for a two-day leave she should ask him and not her direct commander, which is the procedure.”

The uniformed man also pointed out that other cases could have been filed at the Huila command post because “the prettiest girls were there” in his office and the “patrol cars went up and down with him.”

This was confirmed by Captain Álvaro Pinilla, also retired from the institution on the recommendation of Colonel Pinzón, since he said that in the Huila Police station he generated “suspicion” when the officer “began to change his scheme or the personnel that he had to replace them by more graceful women in command. He physically took the youngest and most beautiful women, ”he said on the radio station La FM.

The lieutenant pointed out: “I imagine that some agreed, so they did not classify it as harassment. In view of the fact that this generated some type of benefit, such as permits, or what one called relaxing in the service”.

In addition, he indicated that he was removed from his service for having “problems” with Colonel Pinzón, like other uniformed officers who filed complaints for workplace harassment.

For now, the order of the Neiva Superior Court will have to be complied with: “Return the action immediately to the office of origin, so that it can continue with the oral trial hearing. In addition, provide for him to avoid unjustified delays in his course and apply the powers of direction and correction that correspond to him.

