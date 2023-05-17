The lack of direction in citizen security: a malaise in Latin America

Food and non-alcoholic beverages are the segment that has increased the most in the last 12 months, with a figure close to 27.81%. Products of the basic basket such as rice, had an increase of more than 54%, bread 30% and beef 20%, which has generated a negative impact on the pockets of buyers, who have chosen to carry less products or choose cheaper or lower quality brands.

However, public services have not been the exception in this annual increase, since the figures exceed 20% of the increase with 22.40%, according to DANE, the consequences of the rise in prices in these two segments have had their Greater impact on restaurants and hotels, with an increase of up to 40% in sales prices.

Of course, households with lower incomes are the most affected, and that is that, according to DANE, families in poverty endured a variation of 14.92% in 2022 and the most vulnerable 14.8%. For their part, middle-class households had an adjustment of 13.28% and those with high incomes of 11.52%.

Another factor that has contributed to the increase in the cost of living has been electricity and gas, services that, although they have prices regulated by the national government, have had a large increase, which is affecting a good percentage of the population. . On the other hand, today and according to the opinion of several economic specialists, Colombia has been classified as the fifth economy with the highest interest rates in the world.

What does the National Government say?

The government of President Gustavo Petro announced last year a series of measures to counteract the inflationary pressure that the country is experiencing. Some of them are in charge of the Ministries of Finance and Labor with the deindexation process of the minimum wage of different items, which will now be tied to the UVT (tax value unit), such as some charges, fees and fines.

There are also other sectoral measures that have to do with controlling food prices. According to Felipe Pinilla, president of the National Association of Milk Producers (Analac), the producing companies have made great efforts to maintain production levels, since the Producer Price Index has increased by 39% for the milk sector. .

Other measures that the National Government has promoted is the regulation of energy prices, in order to reduce the cost of the kilowatt, a project called “Pact for Tariff Justice” to which more than 80 energy companies joined, however, rates have not decreased as expected and the outlook for the second half of 2023 is still uncertain.

What is certain is that we currently have the highest cost of inflation since 1999 and that, according to experts, it is not a figure that has yet reached its ceiling, so Colombians must be prepared to continue with a strong impact on their pockets.